Ban on flights from 6 African countries to Brazil starts today

This Monday (29th), the restrictions in Brazil on flights originating from or passing through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe begin to apply.

The measure was implemented due to the discovery of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, identified in South Africa and a reason for attention in the countries. Ômicron has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern.

The ordinance that supports the restrictions was published last Saturday (27) in the form of Ordinance 660, which replaces Ordinance 658, of October 5, 2021.

The decision, which considers changes in exceptional and temporary restrictions on entry into Brazil during the pandemic, also temporarily suspends the authorization to board the foreign traveler’s country, whether traveling or with a ticket, in the last 14 days before boarding, by these countries.

According to the document, the exception applies to the following cases:

foreigner with permanent residence, for a fixed or indefinite period, in Brazilian territory

foreign professional on a mission at the service of an international organization, as long as identified

foreign official accredited to the Brazilian government

foreign: a) spouse, partner, child, parent or guardian of a Brazilian b) whose entry is specifically authorized by the Brazilian government in view of the public interest or for humanitarian reasons c) holder of a National Migration Registry

The decision is based on the opinion of Anvisa recommending restrictions to contain the spread of the Ômicron variant, and technical assessment by the Ministries of Health, Justice and Public Security, Infrastructure and Civil House.

In addition to Brazil, at least 40 countries have also implemented total or partial restriction measures on flights from southern African countries.

As CNN policy analyst Basília Rodrigues said, the Ministries of the Civil House, Health, Infrastructure and also Anvisa plan to meet this Tuesday (30) to decide on measures related to borders.

According to the government, Brazilians do not have access restrictions, but those who have been to one of the six listed countries must comply with a 14-day quarantine in their destination city in Brazil.

cargo ships

Based on Anvisa’s recommendations, Ordinance 660 stipulates that the operation of cargo ships is also still authorized. These ships must follow strict protocols, which provide for examinations for the embarkation and disembarkation of the crew and quarantine when a suspected or confirmed case occurs on board.

land access

It remains prohibited for foreigners of any nationality to enter the country by road or any other land means.

The exception is the situations provided for in Ordinance 660, which allows entry in special cases, such as cargo transport and transit between twin cities at the borders, in addition to other situations.

Ômicron variant in Brazil

Currently, cases of the new variant of the coronavirus have already been detected in at least 14 countries. In Brazil, a passenger who arrived at Guarulhos Airport from South Africa on Saturday (27th) and tested positive for Covid-19 is currently under quarantine.

The positive sample for Covid-19 will be analyzed and will undergo genomic sequencing at the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, linked to the São Paulo State Department of Health. So far, there are no records of cases of the new variant in Brazil.

What is known about Ômicron

The strain was first reported to WHO by South Africa on 24 November. The epidemiological situation in the country showed three distinct peaks of Covid-19 cases, the last being predominantly due to the Delta variant.

In recent weeks, infections have increased abruptly, coinciding with the detection of the new variant. According to the WHO, the first known confirmed case of Covid-19 was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021.

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other variants of concern,” WHO said in a statement.