Banco Inter highlights Metaverse’s potential with cryptocurrencies

Banco Inter has published a new report in which it highlights the potential of the Metaverse with cryptocurrencies. This is just another report published by the bank on the cryptocurrency market, which already lists some funds and ETFs for its investor clients.

It is important to note that the new metaverse market was driven by Facebook, a large company that changed its name to Meta. Thus, it is expected that Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, among other applications of the brand will soon create a new world for its giant user base.

Banco Inter believes cryptocurrencies can help the Metaverse

In a new report entitled “Inter Research: CryptoWorld“, Banco Inter published the results of a study on the Metaverse market. According to the bank’s research team, Facebook’s entry into the sector is just the beginning of this market movement among technology companies.

According to the researchers’ understanding, the metaverse stands out not only for the possibility of using virtual reality glasses, but for the application of the blockchain in the creation of universes and “ensure that there are strict, immutable and predictable rules, as well as the laws of physics“.

Banco Inter also highlighted applications such as Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS), which are some of the main blockchain native games that should take advantage of the metaverse wave. In countries like Venezuela and the Philippines, for example, these games already pay for the monthly purchases of several families.

Still with some challenges to be overcome, such as the blockchain speed to process games, Banco Inter emphasizes that this cryptocurrency technology should be the basis of the metaverse.

“The main challenge that blockchain technology was able to solve in the context of the metaverse was to build an infrastructure that ensures the right incentives for developers to keep improving their platforms despite decentralization and transparency.”

Another advantage of cryptocurrencies applied to the metaverse is the issue of disintermediation of transactions, something that, with the application of Web 3.0, makes this an environment with natural interconnectivity.

Will Metaverse talk to the real world?

With the metaverse being a digital environment, Banco Inter believes that with cryptocurrencies this ecosystem can connect with the real world.

This is because, with the future construction of bridges from these digital worlds to the real ones, using smart contracts, for example, the metaverse will have to connect with the real world. Furthermore, the use of cryptocurrencies in digital and real environments is already one of the first bridges created between the technologies.

NFTs games are also expected to be one of the bridges of the Metaverse with cryptocurrencies, drawing users into a scarce and rewarding digital economy.

This report by Banco Inter can be read in full here.