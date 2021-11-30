Bankrupt, Elenice scams Barbara and hosts handsome mansion · TV News

Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will try to hit Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. In charge of selling the apartment her daughter-in-law inherited from her mother, the bankrupt socialite will use the penthouse to host Alipio (Isio Ghelman), the handsome that she chats virtually on the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In this Tuesday’s episode (30), Renato’s adoptive mother (Cauã Reymond) will sell valuable items from the house to clean the pool, buy towels and organize the pantry to receive the supposed rich man, who she met in New York.

“After a year in beautiful, perfect places, coming down from first class and coming face to face with a favela, polluted sea, bare street… A decent pool is the minimum. Or did you want me to receive Alípio in this hole?”, the goldsmith will tell Teodoro (Fernando Eiras).

The shrew will then meet the man and take him to her daughter-in-law’s mansion. The handsome one will enter the bath while Elenice waits for him. At this point, Barbara will appear by surprise on the spot. “Hey, I didn’t know you were there”, will react Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu).

Who is Alipius?

In this Wednesday’s chapter (1st), Elenice’s brother will try to open her eyes to the mysterious man and will ask the madame to slow down in the relationship, but, passionate as only, she will not accept the auctioneer’s hunches.

In the chapter of Friday (3), Barbara’s mother-in-law will discover that Alípio uses electronic anklets and, even so, will decide to stay with the criminal for continuing to believe that he is a rich man. In the plot of Licia Manzo, the character of Isio Ghelman involves Elenice because he thinks she is a woman of possessions and to give her a blow.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: