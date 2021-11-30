Barbados celebrates birth of a republic and breaks with British monarchy

At midnight, Barbados severed its last remaining ties to the British monarchy after nearly 400 years. In a ceremony this Monday night, Prince Charles acknowledged the “terrifying atrocity of slavery” as the nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and sworn in its first president.

The official festivities that marked the island’s historic transition from kingdom to republic took place at National Heroes’ Square, which was decorated in the national colors of golden yellow and ultramarine blue, in the heart of the capital, Bridgetown.

The heir to the British throne came from London for the occasion and watched the flag of the Royal Standard of the United Kingdom be lowered from the pole as the new Presidential Standard was raised in its place.

Moments later, the Queen’s own former representative, Governor General Sandra Mason – a respected 73-year-old former jurist – was sworn in as President by the Chief Justice. Exactly 55 years have passed since Barbados declared independence from the British.

“Having a clear sense of who we are and what we are capable of achieving, in the year 2021, we now turn the bow of our ship towards the new republic. We do this so that we can fully leverage our sovereignty,” Mason said in his first speech as president.

“For decades, we have debated the transition from Barbados to a republic. Today, debate and conversations have become action. Today, we give our compass a new direction.”

After receiving a 21-gun salute to mark historic change, Mason bestowed the country’s highest honor, the Order of Liberty, on the Prince of Wales – a move to highlight the close and continuing relationship between Barbados and the UK.

Reflecting on the transatlantic slave trade

Prince Charles said he was “deeply moved” to be invited to participate in the celebrations before reflecting on the protracted process the island nation of nearly 300,000 has gone through to become a republic.

He told the people of Barbados: “The creation of this Republic offers a new beginning, but it also marks a point in an ongoing process – a milestone in the long road that you have not only traveled but built.”

“From the darkest days of our past, and the terrifying atrocity of slavery that forever stains our history, the people of this island have forged their way with extraordinary fortitude. Emancipation, self-government and independence were its points of reference. Freedom, justice and self-determination have been his guides,” he said.

“Your long journey has brought you to this moment, not as your destination, but as a vantage point from which to gaze upon a new horizon.”

Barbados’ decision marks the first time in nearly three decades that a kingdom has chosen to remove the British monarch as head of state. The last nation to do so was the island of Mauritius in 1992. Like that country, Barbados intends to remain part of the Commonwealth (Community of Nations) – a 54-member organization, mostly ex-British territories, designed to foster cooperation and international trade.

Charles, who arrived Sunday afternoon as Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s guest of honor, also spoke of his long relationship with the nation, having visited for the first time five decades ago. He was interrupted by applause after saying that he would always consider himself a friend of Barbados.

“Tonight you write the next chapter in your nation’s history, adding to the treasure trove of past achievements, collective enterprise and personal courage that already fill its pages,” he said at the end of his speech.

“Your story is one that every Barbadian, young and old, can take the greatest pride in – inspired by what has come before them and confident of what is to come.”

The vibrant celebration ceremony also featured Barbados music and dance performances, but a highlight for many would have been when the singer Rihanna was decorated a national heroine. A huge public celebration followed the announcement. Prime Minister Mottley told the star, “May you continue to shine like a diamond and honor your nation with your works, with your deeds” – a reference to pop star’s 2021 hit “Diamonds.”

opposition to the presence of Charles

The prince’s comments went as far as the UK had ever gone on the subject of slavery, but failed to reach a formal apology.

Some in Bridgetown questioned why the queen’s son had come, pointing out that the island’s historic relationship to the crown was rooted in slavery.

“No member of the royal family should participate in our main day of freedom,” activist David Denny told CNN.

“The royal family benefited financially from slavery and many of our African brothers and sisters died in the battle for change,” added Denny, secretary general of the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration.

An expedition by King James I of England claimed Barbados when his ships first arrived ashore in 1625. A settlement was established two years later.

“It was the first laboratory for English colonialism in the tropics,” said Richard Drayton, professor of imperial and global history at Kings College London, to CNN.

“Barbados also provided an important source of private wealth in 17th- and 18th-century England,” he added, noting that many English families made substantial fortunes from sugar and slavery.

Citing this story, Denny described Prince Charles’ participation as “an insult to our people” and called for financial reparations from the royal family, as well as from the British government and other institutions that profited by transporting people from Africa and enslaving them on plantations throughout. the Caribbean territory.

Scott Furssedonn-Wood, British high commissioner in Barbados, told CNN: “It is evident that people in Africa, in this region, in all parts of the world still feel that deep sense of injustice and it is very true that we recognize that, that we are determined that such a thing never happens again.”

new chapter

Just steps from the ceremony site on Swan Street, a popular shopping area with locals in central Bridgetown, many Barbadians also welcomed the move.

Roger Goodridge, a 59-year-old toy salesman, described the move to a republic as “a long wait” and said he wasn’t surprised by Charles’s visit.

“Time has passed for ‘Little England.’ Now we are alone and on our way to our greatest success – breaking the waters and moving on to another phase of our life.”

Victoria Norvill, a 16-year-old student who enjoys the holiday with some friends, told the CNN: “I feel great about Barbados becoming a republic because we can be free and independent.”