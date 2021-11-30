Barbados replaces Elizabeth II as head of state and officially becomes republic – International

Barbados replaced the queen Elizabeth II officially as head of state this Tuesday, 30, with the inauguration of the country’s first president, the jurist Sandra Mason. Thus, the region changed its status from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

The transition to republican status coincided with the 55th anniversary of the independence of the Caribbean island, which was a British colony until 1966. Afterwards, it remained linked to the Crown.

After a 21-gun salute, Mason was sworn in and assured that with this transition, the Barbadians, some 280,000 inhabitants, will be able to “make the most of” the essence of their sovereignty.

Mason, the first woman to serve at the Barbados Court of Appeals and until now governor-general of the island, she was elected president on October 20th. “For decades we have had speeches and debates about the transition from Barbados to a republic. Today, the debate and the speech have become action”, highlighted the elected woman.

In his speech at Bridgetown National Heroes Square, she said the island is now setting its “compass in a new direction” based on the “successes, triumphs and achievements” of the past 55 years as an independent country. Mason, who was awarded the Barbados Freedom Order, also pledged to “advance with confidence and boldness for the good of the nation and of present and future generations”.

The nearly three-hour gala ceremony was attended by the Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and leaders of some Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, as well as the prominent former cricketer Garry Sobers and the singer Rihanna, both from Barbados. The artist even received the honor of National Hero of Barbados

Prince Charles said at the event that the creation of this republic marks “a milestone on the long road” that the Barbadians “not only traveled, but also built”.

Recalling “the terrible atrocities of slavery” during colonial times, he stressed that the island’s population “blazed its way with extraordinary strength, emancipation, self-government and independence”.

The easternmost island in the Caribbean, 300 km east of Venezuela, has a surface area of ​​just 430 km². Before the covid-19 pandemic, more than 1 million tourists visited the country each year, famous for its idyllic beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Barbados will not be the first former British colony in the Caribbean to become a republic, as the Guyana already took this step in 1970, followed by Trinidad and Tobago, in 1976, and Dominica, in 1978.

The rest of the colonies of the United Kingdom in the region, they are member territories of the Caribbean Community (Caribbean) and have chosen constitutional monarchy as their status, remaining part of the Commonwealth of Nations with historical ties with London. This status implies that the British monarch is the head of state./ EFE and REUTERS