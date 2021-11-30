Barbara rents out her dead mother’s cover and dumps Elenice without mercy. TV News

Elenice’s (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) flirtation with Alípio (Isio Ghelman) will evolve quickly in the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol. love nest. Believing that she is rich, the handsome one will do anything to make her fall in love with him. But the two are bankrupt in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Alipio will be mentioned again in the story of this Tuesday’s chapter (30). Elenice will receive a message from the man who says he is a successful businessman who has taken a sabbatical. He will make an appointment with his wife, who will want to take him to her daughter-in-law’s house to impress him.

However, Teodoro (Fernando Eiras) will warn his sister that it’s best not to present your crush to the son’s wife, as the couple is still reconciling from the last fight they had. Christian’s brother’s foster mother (Cauã Reymond) was precisely the one who managed to reverse the crisis in their marriage, with a DNA test that proved that Maria Fernanda’s (Fernanda Nobre) child was not Renato’s.

Then Elenice will show that she is smarter than the charlatan who will try to take a hit on her. Upon their reunion, she will soon discover that he is wearing an electronic ankle bracelet. Even so, the ex-rich will pretend to live in the property that belonged to Barbara’s mother and will spend the night with Alipio.

For those who don’t know, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​encouraged the daughters to sell the property that belonged to their mother when Barbara asked her father to pay for a treatment at a spa for Nicole (Ana Baird) in the amount of R$ 25,000. Traumatized by the memories of her mother, who was bipolar, the redhead refused to go to the penthouse to collect her mother’s belongings.

Elenice met Alipio in flight

Elenice quickly offered to help Barbara with this mission. She then kept the keys to the property to play the brokerage and try to make the sale. Gradually, the public will see the woman take over the residence as if it were her own. Alipio will live with her there.

What Elenice will not imagine is that Barbara will find tenants out of the blue. She will appear asking for the keys to show the coverage to future residents and will leave Ana Beatriz Nogueira’s character in a panic in scenes that are planned for air on the next 11th .

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

