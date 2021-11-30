Battlefield 2042 have low numbers on Steam

Battlefield 2042 is one of the biggest game releases of 2021. The multiplayer first-person shooter game was highly anticipated due to its 128-player matches and new custom game functionality in Portal. At the PRAÇA, however, Battlefield 2042 is struggling to make an impact. That’s not to say it’s not doing well, but other PC titles seem to be doing a lot better than the newly released game.

An example is terraria. The simple 2D game that doesn’t need much setup and recently crossover with don’t starve, has come out with a better number than Battlefield, which received excellent marketing treatment and was expected as a blockbuster. To get an idea, Terraria by the last Steam update owned 69,466 against 49.414 of Battefield.

Among the other games, Counter Strike continues to lead supreme with 817,840. Infinite Halo which has just won a new trailer and is being highly praised even has a good number with 142,341, but pretty low for a title that is coming to celebrate 20 years of Halo. Logical that the game will only be released on December 8th and until then a lot can still change.

It is worth noting that these numbers are for Brazil and that they are practically the same worldwide. This update is for today, November 29th and covers the last 48 hours. Battlefield 2042 is now available for PC, in addition to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Terraria is now available for Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, Playstation 3, Xbox 360, Playstation Vita, Android, iOS, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

Via: Steam