If you don’t live on another planet, you’ve definitely noticed how chia seeds have gained great credit as a superfood. And for good reason: the tiny round seeds contain proteins and omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health.

Chia seeds are a great way to add protein to oatmeal, smoothie or avocado toast the vegetarian way. You can also use them to make a chia seed pudding, which is very trendy. Just mix a few seeds with almond milk or other vegetable milk of your choice and the seeds will develop a gel-like consistency like pudding. Top with cinnamon, nutmeg, honey or other natural sweeteners for a very satisfying, low-carb breakfast.

Studies have shown that consuming chia seeds can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol. Plus, just a serving of little ones includes 10 grams of fiber, a dose of iron for energy, and 18% of their daily calcium.

Still not sure where to start? Try this chia and chai pudding recipe (spiced tea linked to Indian culture): a breakfast or treat with spicy chai flavors and, you guessed it, chia seeds with fatty acid. To make the pudding, start by boiling a glass of almond milk. As soon as the milk starts to bubble, remove from heat and add three chai tea bags for that flavorful touch.

Let the tea bags steep for five minutes. This is where chia seeds come in: mix half a cup of the tiny superfood seeds, half a cup of yogurt, and half a cup of almond milk into the chilled tea mixture. Cover your “pudding” and put it in the fridge for at least four hours or overnight. By the time you go to have your coffee – voila! An easy breakfast, hearty and ready to eat, and the best, with omega-3.

Source: Health

