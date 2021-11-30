Belenenses players from Portugal are diagnosed with the omicron variant of the coronavirus – Sports

O Belenenses, first division club of Portuguese Championship, had confirmed this Monday, the 29th, an outbreak of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is beginning to worry the world with the possibility of a new wave of covid-19. The information was released by National Institute of Health (INSA).

These are the first confirmed cases of the new variant in Portugal. According to the agency, one of the team’s soccer players recently traveled to South Africa, where the mutation would have arisen.

On the field, Belenenses have already felt the impact of the virus, in a game full of controversies. On Saturday, the team managed to select only nine athletes — including a goalkeeper on the line — for the match against Benfica. the coach’s team Jorge Jesus won 7-0 before the clash was stopped at the start of the second half after the home team had only six players on the field. Athletes from both clubs will undergo rigorous testing. There was a lot of criticism from fans because many understood that the match shouldn’t be held.

The game, which had high visibility in Portugal due to the match’s setting, was described as a “farce” and a “shame” by public opinion in the country. This Monday, the General Directorate of Health (DGS) informed that all athletes from both squads will undergo rigorous testing to prevent the virus from spreading.

Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on southern Africa, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Netherlands, since scientists revealed the existence of this new variant detected in South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Monday that omicron poses “a very high risk” to the world, noting that there are still many unknowns about the new variant of the coronavirus.