BH investigates whether the patient was infected with the Ômicron variant

A woman who had just arrived from Congo tested positive for the coronavirus last Sunday, 28, after having shown symptoms of the disease since the 22nd, in Belo Horizonte, when she sought medical assistance. The flight she was on left Africa on the 17th, when the patient claims to have tested negative for covid-19 before leaving her country of origin. This is the second reported suspected case of the Ômicron variant: the first is a traveler coming from South Africa, who arrived in Guarulhos (SP).

According to the city of Minas Gerais, the patient is not yet vaccinated against the new coronavirus and was admitted to an isolation bed before being sent to the Eduardo de Menezes Hospital, in the Bonsucesso district, on the west side of the city. There is no more information about your health status. The flight on which she came to Brazil would also have made a connection in Tunisia and the woman would have landed in São Paulo on the 20th, the same date she arrived in the capital of Minas Gerais.







“The unit’s team carried out the care according to the protocols, communicated to the Health Surveillance Strategic Information Center, requested a rapid test, with a positive result, being requested to carry out virus genotyping”, informs the city hall. It is still not possible to say whether she was infected with Ômicron, initially identified in South Africa and declared as a strain of concern by the World Health Organization last Friday.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the case will have “permanent monitoring” by the administration. This Monday, 29, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, ruled out bringing forward the interval between the 2nd dose and the booster injection, currently stipulated at five months.