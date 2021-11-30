Biden is unfazed by omicron, and Ibovespa is highly grateful

The Ibovespa followed the main stock exchanges in the world and corrected the excesses of the trading session on Friday (26), when the omicron variant infected the markets with a generalized panic. The B3 main index closed up 0.58% at 102,814 points.

While news that early studies indicate that the new strain of coronavirus is not as lethal as is thought has helped to lighten investor mood, it was President Joe Biden who helped to rock the rally in markets. .

See the main factors behind the rise in the Ibovespa this Monday (29), according to analysts at Now, Earth, Guide and ModalMore.

1. Ômicron: perhaps the name is worse than the virus

At the opening of trading, investors were rehearsing a bullish move, buying good stocks that caught wrongly on Friday and fueled the bullish bias. The appetite to rebuild the portfolio reflected statements made over the weekend by Angelique Coetzee, president of the Medical Association of South Africa, that victims of omicron show “very mild” symptoms.

2. Light Brigade

Another reason for encouragement was the rapid reaction of the laboratories, which said it was possible to quickly develop new versions of the vaccines already in use, capable of stopping the new variant. Along the day, BioNTech, a Pfizer partner, the modern and the Russia, responsible for Sputnik V, reported that they have already started researching specific solutions for the strain.

3. Cat scalded…

Yes, no, investors traded most of the day under the shadow of new lockdowns. After all, since Saturday, countries like the United Kingdom, USA, Spain, Japan, Israel and Brazil announced restrictions on the entry of people from South Africa and neighboring countries. the pressure for the German government take similar measures has also escalated throughout the trading session.

4. In Biden, we trust

The tension with a new round of lockdowns, however, only eased when President Joe Biden publicly stated on Monday that he will not take any measures to close the economy during the holiday season. It was the password for US stocks to accelerate their rise.

5. No news is good news!

On the domestic front, investors liked the numbers released by Boletim Focus and by Fundação Getúlio Vargas. Regarding the first one, the worsening in inflation and GDP expectations came as expected.. The IGP-M, measured by the FGV, presented an increase of only 0.02% in November, below the average analyst estimate. The result is also much lower than last month’s 0.64%