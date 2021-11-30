BioNTech works on specific vaccine for Ômicron variant







Health worker uses saline solution to prepare doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s “Comirnaty” vaccine against Covid-19 at vaccination center in Madrid, Spain 24/11/2021 REUTERS/Sergio Perez Photo: Reuters

BioNTech said this Monday (29) that it has started work on a tailored vaccine to fight Ômicron, the new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa, although it is still unclear whether it will have to rework the vaccine it developed in partnership. with Pfizer against covid-19.

The development of an adapted vaccine is part of the company’s standard procedure for new variants, said BioNTech, which produces vaccines together with Pfizer, in a statement.

“The first steps to develop a potential new vaccine overlap with the research needed to assess whether a new dose is needed,” he added.

The Ômicron variant carries a very high global risk of outbreaks, warned the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, as more countries reported cases, which led to border closures.

BioNTech said on Friday that it expects more lab data in the next two weeks to help determine if there is a need for a vaccine specific to Ômicron. Its rival, Moderna, said it is working on a revamp of its covid-19 vaccine for future booster shots.