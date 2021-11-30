Black Friday 2021: see which stores received the most complaints

Last Monday night (29), the hashtag “#BlackFraudeCasasBahia” was among the most talked about topics on Twitter after a series of complaints from consumers. The movement started after the company offered products with up to 80% discount on Friday (26) of Black Friday and cancel orders just after.

However, the store was not the only one to move Black Friday complaints. According to the website Reclame Aqui, one of the main relationship platforms between customers and businesses in Brazil, the number of dissatisfied customer registrations rose in the 2021 business date compared to last year.

Black Friday Complaints

After the period of sexta-feira Negra, it is already common to come across consumers exposing companies that did not comply with what was agreed upon during the purchase. This time was not different. According to the balance of the weekend carried out by the website Reclame Aqui, from Wednesday (24) to Sunday (28), more than 16 thousand complaints were registered involving the date, about 11% more than in 2020.

According to the CEO of Reclame Aqui, Edu Neves, the main reason for the complaint was “Delay in Delivery”, representing almost 20% of notifications. “Many of the companies wanted to surprise customers with fast deliveries on the same day, within 3 hours, or the next day. And then there was a lot of problem in this type of delivery, which was not common on Black Friday day”, explains the executive , in an interview with CNN Brazil.

“So companies create new services every year, such as these very fast deliveries, but what happens is that they often do not prepare themselves for these services to be attended to if they go wrong”, concludes the representative of Reclame Aqui.

Companies with the most complaints

In the top 3 of companies that received the most complaints are large retailers: Americanas Marketplace, Americanas – Loja Online and Amazon, in first, second and third place, respectively. Check out the full list:

Reproduction / Claim Here

Other companies also appeared for the first time in the ranking. Etna Home Store received complaints about the delay in delivery, while the company Ultragaz promised discounts on gas cylinders, but did not meet customer expectations.

iFood had 309 complaints, most of them “misleading advertising” for apparently not leaving the conditions of each promotion explicit in the app. And you, did you have a problem with any purchases during Black Friday? Tell us in the comments!