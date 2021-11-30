Black Friday has sales below expectations, but negative impact was already priced, analysts assess

Last Friday (26) took place Black Friday, one of the most anticipated events of the year for retail. In a more challenging macroeconomic environment, with strong inflationary pressure and lower population income, however, the date left something to be desired, according to market specialists.

A survey by Neotrust shows that Black Friday generated a total revenue of R$ 5.4 billion – growth of 5.8% compared to last year’s result. The total number of purchases made via e-commerce, captured from Thursday (25) to 23:59 on Friday (26) was considered.

Sales came below expectations, according to Paulina Gonçalves Dias, head of Intelligence at Neotrust. She points out that there were 5.2 million orders on Friday, 2.4% below that registered in the same period in 2020.

In the 48 hours analyzed, the volume of orders totaled 7.6 million, 0.5% below the performance recorded on Thursday and Friday in 2020. The national average purchase ticket was R$711.38 (6, 4% higher than 2020).

Paulina also draws attention to the value of average shipping, down 12% compared to last year, while the share of free shipping in orders rose 0.6 percentage point – which leads to the conclusion that retailers have paid for a part of this freight to attract consumers.

Another highlight, among the most sold categories, was the entry of the Small Kitchen Appliances item in the “Top 5”.

“In this category, the highlight was the purchase of fryers and vacuum cleaners. In the Fashion and Accessories category, the largest discount was given to the women’s footwear segment and the smallest discount was to men’s fashion. Within the Beauty and Perfumery category, the biggest discount was on items for the body and the smallest on barbershop items”, completes the Neotrust executive.

In a report dated Sunday (28), Bradesco BBI assesses that Neotrust data indicate a “disappointing” Black Friday. The analysis team assesses, however, that large e-commerce platforms should report a gross volume of goods (GMV) above that reported by Neotrust, as was seen in 2020.

Overall, analysts acknowledge that consumer demand has weakened, particularly for high-cost discretionary items such as electronics and white goods, which account for around 50% of Brazil’s e-commerce GMV.

This, however, is nothing new for investors, the bank writes, given that the companies themselves had already signaled, throughout the third-quarter earnings season, an environment of weaker demand.

Even so, the expectation is that the scenario will feed a more cautious narrative around e-commerce, which has been growing in recent months.

The analytics team further writes that there could be some negative side effects if the growth trends were as disappointing as Neotrust’s data suggests, given that most retailers had high inventory levels for Black Friday.

“We expect some negative impact on the shares of e-commerce names listed on the Exchange, albeit limited given that stock prices on Friday (26) seem to have already reacted. In addition, the sector has suffered in recent months and the most challenging environment already seems to be in the share price”, assesses Bradesco BBI.

The bank has a neutral rating for Americanas (AMER3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Mercado Livre (MELI34) and Via (VIIA3).

profitability pressured

According to Cielo-ICVA – Cielo Extended Retail Index, retail in Brazil on Black Friday registered a 6.3% growth in nominal sales compared to 2020. Despite this, the retail sales level, in nominal terms, was 9 .1% lower than that recorded in 2019.

In a report, XP draws attention to the NielsenIQ|Ebit survey, which shows an increase of 5% year on year in sales, to R$ 4.2 billion. “However, the consultancy highlights that the promotions were quite spread throughout the month, with a 31% growth on the annual basis in the first 11 days of the month, and 31% between November 18 and 24”, writes the team of analysis.

Regarding the main purchased categories, NielsenIQ|Ebit highlighted telephony, home appliances and electronics, while Neotrust highlighted the beverage, food and fashion segments.

According to XP, the difference is due to Nielsen looking from the point of view of greater participation in sales, while Neotrust analyzes the greatest growth in relation to 2020.

“It is very difficult to have an accurate reading of the event for listed companies in the e-commerce sector, as we believe that the result was spread throughout the month. This is because all companies have been very active since the beginning of November. However, our expectation is that companies will post solid growth in online in the fourth quarter, but with pressured profitability”, write XP analysts.

