Blumenau Hospital receives national nursing seal and certification

Hospital Santa Isabel (HSI) is the first hospital in Santa Catarina to receive the Seal and Certification of Quality from the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen), which certifies the hospital and nursing based on five dimensions of the National Quality Program at Cofen.

These five dimensions are: organizational structure, managerial and operational actions, customer safety, infrastructure and people management.

The HSI received a score of 97.79%. In addition to being the first in Santa Catarina, it is also the first in Brazil to be certified during the Covid-19 pandemic and has the second highest rating in the country’s assessment.

The hospital’s healthcare manager, Marcia Regina Fidauza, says that the seal means a lot to professionals. “It is self-recognition that validates the quality and safety of care provided to patients 365 days a year. The achievement is a motivation for our Nursing collaborators”, he declares.

Presented last Thursday, 25th, the award was very well received by nursing professionals, who were thrilled.

“Hundreds of professionals dedicate themselves daily to the benefit of the patient. During the pandemic, we saw the courage and commitment of everyone. Cofen’s seal and quality certification is an achievement that only praises the work of the nursing professionals at Hospital Santa Isabel”, declares Juliano Petters, Executive Director of HSI.

The hospital achieved top marks in several aspects, such as: strategic planning, nursing care model, nursing service policies, humanization, community and social actions, risk management, damage, incidents and adverse events, environmental preservation and sustainability, security protocols, furniture, equipment and supplies, professional development, customer focus, communication process, normative work instructions, commissions, document collections, interaction between services and other areas of the institution, health services and budget management.

Dirceu Rodrigues Dias, Director of Operations at Hospital Santa Isabel, congratulated the nursing professionals for the certification. “We have been on a rewarding path in recent years. Our capability was tested during the pandemic and we were able to see how prepared our teams are. This is the reflection of Rede Santa Catarina’s Mission: to welcome and take care of human beings throughout their entire life cycle”, he adds.

About Hospital Santa Isabel

A member of the Santa Catarina Network, Hospital Santa Isabel, has approximately 1,200 employees and 300 physicians in the Clinical Staff, who serve around 50 medical specialties. There are more than 260 beds, including those in the Coronary and General ICU.

The Unit’s Emergency Service serves the entire Mid-Vale do Itajaí region. With an average of 13 thousand admissions per year, it maintains the percentage of 74% of its assistance through SUS. In addition, it has the Bertha Louise Maternity Hospital, which is equipped to assist pregnant women.

