Bolsonaro determined to approach the detained woman after cursing him, says PRF in BO – 11/29/2021 – Panel

The approach of the Federal Highway Police to a woman in Via Dutra, in Resende (RJ), on Saturday (27), was determined by Jair Bolsonaro himself, according to the police report recorded by the PRF team that carried out the official escort.

According to the document, which the Panel had access to, the president was on the highway at around 9:00 am waving to drivers when he was cursed by the woman, who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

In the occurrence it is reported that she “screamed slang words directed at him, more specifically, yelled ‘Bolsonaro son of a…, in an attitude of such disrespect.”

The woman was taken to a Federal Police station in Volta Redonda, Rio, and was then released, after committing to appear in court.

Also according to the record, the escort team approached the vehicle “as determined by the President himself” and framed the author of the injury as “due legal orders and qualified the other occupants.”

The PRF states that the episode was passed on to a Federal Police team that was nearby and gathered more information.

“In view of the information obtained, it was found, in principle, the occurrence of injury resulting in a one-third increase in the penalty for having been committed against the President of the Republic”, it states in the BO

The article cited in the occurrence is 140 of the Penal Code, “injuring someone, offending their dignity or decorum”, with a penalty of “detention, from one to six months, or fine”, plus a third, which appears in the article 141.

Bolsonaro was in Resende to participate in the graduation of cadets at Aman (Military Academy of Agulhas Negras).