Bolsonaro government approval drops below 20% for 1st time, poll says

posted on 11/29/2021 10:26 AM / updated on 11/29/2021 10:27 AM



(credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

The approval of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro plummeted by five percentage points, according to a survey published this Monday (29/11) by the Atlas Institute.

In the figures released by the survey, the Bolsonaro government appears below 20% for the first time in the time series. Conducted between November 23 and 26, the survey records that 19% of those interviewed rated the current president’s government between excellent and good, while 20% considered the current administration to be regular.

Table details the popularity of the Bolsonaro government

(photo: Reproduction/Atlas Institute)



In contrast, 60% qualified the government as bad/very bad. While 1% did not know how to give an opinion on the matter. 4,921 people were interviewed online, via randomized invitations. The margin of error is one percentage point and the confidence index is 95%.

The approval of Jair Bolsonaro at the head of Planalto reached its lowest rate since the beginning of the government: 29.3% of Brazilians approve the performance in the Presidency, while 65.3% reject it.