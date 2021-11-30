President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AFP / EVARISTO SA)

Bolsonaro government approval plummets to the lowest level since the beginning of the term

Atlas research indicates that the excellent and good assessment of Jair Bolsonaro’s management is below 19%

60% of interviews consider government as bad or terrible

A survey released this Monday (29) shows that the government’s approval president Jair Bolsonaro plummeted and reached the lowest percentage since the beginning of the mandate, in January 2019.

The positive assessment of Bolsonaro’s administration appears to be below 20%, according to a survey carried out by the Atlas Institute, between 23 and 26 November.

In the survey, 19% of the interviews rated the current president’s government as excellent and good, while 20% considered it regular.

Those who rated the government as bad/terrible are 60%. While 1% did not know how to give an opinion on the matter.

Asked about the country’s main problems, 59% mentioned economic issues, such as unemployment, inflation, social inequality and poverty.

In the previous consultation, in September, the positive assessment was 32%. The drop in popularity of Bolsonaro already appeared in previous polls: 36% in August.

The survey was the first carried out after the conclusion of the Covid’s CPI in the Senate, whose final report calls for the indictment of Bolsonaro for at least nine crimes, including crime against humanity, incitement to crime, quackery and crimes of responsibility.

For the political scientist Andrei Roman, CEO of AtlasIntel, this unpopularity record draws attention as there is no specific crisis, such as recent news of corruption scandals, in the case of the ‘cracks’, for example, or fall of ministers.

In other words, the scenario points to a “more structural” issue, such as inflation and unemployment, which affect even the so-called “hard core of pocketbookism”, the researcher points out. More than 13 million Brazilians are out of work, and the double digit inflation has led to an increase in the price of goods, such as gasoline, which exceeded R$ 7.