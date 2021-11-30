Bolsonaro joins Valdemar Costa Neto’s PL, betting on the “centrão” for 2022; follow up

President Jair Bolsonaro participates, this Tuesday (30), in the affiliation ceremony to the Liberal Party (PL) – the acronym for the so-called “centrão”, presided over by former federal deputy Valdemar Costa Neto. The event seals a change in the president’s strategy for the 2022 elections, with the bet on alliances with structured political parties, contrary to the anti-system discourse adopted in the 2018 election.

Membership in the PL is yet another chapter in the rapprochement between Bolsonaro and the parties of the so-called “centrão” (which has taken place since mid-2020), and brings signals about the strategies of some of the main political actors for the next elections.

The event also ends a period of just over two years in which Bolsonaro has been without a party. The president left the PSL in November 2019, in the midst of an arm wrestling match with Luciano Bivar (PE), president of the party. The dispute involved the occupation of strategic positions in the party and control of the vault. At the time, Bolsonaro had decided to work on the creation of his own party, Aliança pelo Brasil, which did not prosper due to the lack of signatures to carry out the registration.

Analysis: Bolsonaro changes strategy and bets on the ‘central’ structure for 2022, but runs the risk of betrayal

With the elections closer and closer, Bolsonaro held conversations with party leaders in search of the best option to shelter him. There were at least six unsuccessful negotiations: with Republicans, PMB, Patriota, PRTB, PTB and PP. Until the hammer was finally hit with the PL. The acronym has been controlled for years by Valdemar Costa Neto, a former parliamentarian convicted of corruption in the trial of the “mensalão” scandal.

Political analysts believe that the agreement creates an outline of what Bolsonaro’s coalition should be in his 2022 reelection candidacy. The expectation is that important legends of the “central” such as PP and Republicans will formally be part of the bloc, but the president will have to show service (that is, prove competitive in polls) to avoid betrayal during the campaign.

With his affiliation, Bolsonaro is trying to consolidate the coalition that will support his candidacy for re-election and avoids the risk of agreeing one of these acronyms with potential opponents in the dispute for the Planalto Palace – especially ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) , which currently leads the polls.

The alliance with PL represents a significant change in Bolsonaro’s strategy compared to the winning campaign in 2018, when he joined the PSL – at the time, a dwarf acronym, with little structure, reduced resources and very low capillarity – to compete for the Palácio do Planalto and resorted to a discourse critical of traditional politics and the “central” to which it allies today.

The movement poses risks of part of the pocketbook if feeling betrayed by the president’s movement should be considered, especially after the entry of Sergio Moro (Podemos) in the race. The former Lava Jato judge enjoys prestige from a relevant portion of the conservative electorate and may overshadow Bolsonaro’s reelection plans.

The eventual construction of a coalition with PL, PP and Republicans, however, is no guarantee that the parties and their structures are closed with Bolsonaro’s candidacy in practice.

Experts warn that adherence will depend on how competitive the current president’s reelection campaign is perceived. If other candidacies are seen as favorites, there is a risk that the president will repeat the story of Ulysses Guimarães (PMDB) in 1989 and Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) in 2018.

Pocketnarista Caravan

In addition to Bolsonaro, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) and an estimated group of 15 federal deputies, most of them PSL or DEM – acronyms that agreed to merge for the creation of União Brasil, should agree on the PL. The expectation is that ministers Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour) and Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) will accompany the president in the future.

Several political figures attended the ceremony this Tuesday (30). Among them, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Onyx Lorenzoni, Fábio Faria (Communications), Paulo Guedes (Economy), Marcos Pontes (Science and Technology), General Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office), Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure), João Roma (Citizenship), Flávia Arruda (Government Secretariat). Congressman Marcos Pereira (SP), president of the Republicans, also participated.

party structure

The Liberal Party (PL) has a bench of 43 federal deputies (third largest in the Chamber of Deputies) and 4 senators (eighth largest in the Federal Senate). In the last municipal elections, the party increased from 297 to 345 the number of mayors, occupying the sixth position in the list of parties that command the most mayors.

According to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the PL receives BRL 4,061 million per month from the party fund in 2021, totaling BRL 48.737 million in the year, equivalent to 5.45% of the whole pie. This makes the party the eighth in the fund’s allocation of resources, with just under half of what the first on the list – PSL – receives, with around R$ 104.56 million a year.

The value of the electoral fund has not yet been defined for the next election, but considering the amount distributed among the subtitles in the last municipal elections, the PL would be entitled to R$ 117,621,670.45 – 58.43% of the amounts received by the PT (BRL 201,297,516.62).

