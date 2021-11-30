Bolsonaro says he feels “at home” in joining the PL and assures the “central” that “no party will be forgotten”

President Jair Bolsonaro and former federal deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, national president of the PL (Photo: Disclosure)

The president Jair Bolsonaro This Tuesday (30), he joined the Liberal Party (PL), of former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto. The event is another chapter in the approximation between the president and the parties of the so-called “centrão” (which has taken place since mid-2020), and brings signals about the strategies of some of the main political actors for the next elections.

The ceremony was attended by various political figures, including the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Onyx Lorenzoni, Fábio Faria (Communications), Paulo Guedes ( Economy), Marcos Pontes (Science and Technology), General Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office), Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure), João Roma (Citizenship), Flávia Arruda (Government Secretariat). Congressman Marcos Pereira (SP), president of the Republicans, and other congressmen also participated.

During his speech, Bolsonaro did not confirm his candidacy for re-election – which is taken for granted in the political world – and said he felt “at home” in exalting his affinities with the new acronym, his ninth in nearly three decades of political life.

Joining the PL marks a significant change in the president’s discourse and strategy in relation to the 2018 elections, when he positioned himself as the anti-system candidate.

“I feel like I’m at home here, in the National Congress, in that plenary, in the Chamber of Deputies, given the huge number of congressmen present here,” said Bolsonaro. “I came from among you. I spent 28 years in the Chamber of Deputies, as few here have reached that time”.

The affiliation also ends a period of just over two years in which Bolsonaro was without a party and makes his return to the “central” official.

Bolsonaro left the PSL in November 2019, in the midst of an arm wrestling match with Luciano Bivar (PE), president of the party. The dispute involved the occupation of strategic positions in the party and control of the vault. At the time, the president decided to work on creating his own party, Aliança pelo Brasil, which did not prosper.

With the elections closer and closer, Bolsonaro held conversations with party leaders in search of the best option to shelter him. There were at least six unsuccessful negotiations: with Republicans, PMB, Patriota, PRTB, PTB and PP. Until the hammer was finally hit with the PL. The acronym has been controlled for years by Valdemar Costa Neto, a former deputy convicted of corruption in the trial of the “mensalão” scandal.

Upon entering the PL, Bolsonaro tries to consolidate the coalition that will support his candidacy for re-election and avoids the risk of agreeing one of these acronyms with potential opponents in the dispute for Planalto Palace – especially ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ), which currently leads the research in the first and second round simulations.

“I came from the PP and I confess, dear Valdemar: the decision was not an easy one. Even Marcos Pereira, I talked a lot with him, as well as other congressmen. And a parentage is like a marriage. We won’t be husband and wife (laughter), we will be a family, but you are all part of our family”, said the president.

The president’s son, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (RJ), who also joined the PL on Tuesday, said that the president’s admission to the acronym “is a fundamental step, which gives a lot of strength, muscle, seriousness, professionalism for a possible campaign next year.”

In the speech, Jair Bolsonaro also said that it is not possible to please everyone – a reference made to the interest of other acronyms in hosting his candidacy for re-election -, but that he “does everything possible”, and guaranteed that “no party will be forgotten by us”.

The expectation of the president’s allies is that they formally integrate important legends of the “central”, such as PP and Republicans. But political analysts believe the incumbent will have to show service (that is, prove competitive in the polls) to avoid betrayal during the campaign.

For specialists, the degree of adhesion of members of the “central” to the Bolsonaro reelection project will depend on how competitive the candidacy is understood. If other candidacies are seen as favorites, there is a risk that the president will repeat the story of Ulysses Guimarães (PMDB) in 1989 and Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) in 2018.

The president’s speech also had criticism from the left. “We took Brazil from the left, we all took it. Look where we were going,” he said quoting Venezuela. “The colors green and yellow [estão agora] predominating over red. We managed to bring out the feeling of patriotism,” he said.

Flávio Bolsonaro also raised the bar against the president’s opponents, centering fire on Lula and former judge Sérgio Moro, who was the government’s Minister of Justice until April 2020. “We together will defeat the virus, we will defeat any traitor and we will defeat to defeat any thief with nine fingers, for the good of our Brazil”, he declared.

At the ceremony, Bolsonaro also kept a much lighter tone in relation to the Judiciary, a position that was much demanded by members of the “centrão” after the demonstrations on September 7, in which the agent attacked Minister Alexandre de Moraes and threatened to fail to comply with decisions handed down by the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

“I think the criticisms are valid, being punctual. As an institution, this is not the case. That’s our rule,” he said, commenting on his disagreement with decisions made by the court’s ministers. Bolsonaro also said he expects André Mendonça’s nomination for a court seat to be approved this week by the Federal Senate.

But the president also sent messages to magistrates. “We have a good that is in front of us and we cannot despise it. Thinking that it will never end… It is a good that we must always look after, which is our freedom. Some extrapolate here in the Praça dos Três Poderes region, but this person will be framed, will be framed, they will see that the majority is us, that we here, who have a special vote, are the ones who must lead the destiny of our nation” , he said.

Bolsonaro’s affiliation ceremony to PL also marked the visit of one of his sons, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (RJ), and minister Rogério Marinho to the acronym. The expectation is that ministers Onyx Lorenzoni (Labor and Social Security), Tereza Cristina (Agriculture) and Gilson Machado (Tourism) will accompany the movement.

A group estimated at 20 pesonalist federal deputies, the majority today being from the PSL or DEM – acronyms that agreed to merge for the creation of União Brasil – should reinforce the PL bench in the coming months.

party structure

The Liberal Party (PL) has a bench of 43 federal deputies (third largest in the Chamber of Deputies) and 4 senators (eighth largest in the Federal Senate). In the last municipal elections, the party increased from 297 to 345 the number of mayors, occupying the sixth position in the list of parties that command the most mayors.

According to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the PL receives BRL 4,061 million per month from the party fund in 2021, totaling BRL 48.737 million in the year, equivalent to 5.45% of the whole pie. This makes the party the eighth in the fund’s allocation of resources, with just under half of what the first on the list – PSL – receives, with around R$ 104.56 million a year.

The value of the electoral fund has not yet been defined for the next election, but considering the amount distributed among the subtitles in the last municipal elections, the PL would be entitled to R$ 117,621,670.45 – 58.43% of the amounts received by the PT (BRL 201,297,516.62).

