Bolsonaro’s positive rating drops to 19%, Atlas survey points out

A survey carried out by the consulting firm Atlas/Intel pointed out that the index of people who consider the Bolsonaro government to be good and excellent dropped to 19% this month, compared to 24% in September this year. The information is from UOL.

Since Bolsonaro assumed the presidency, this is the lowest rate ever recorded by the survey. Surpassing the survey in April 2020, in which the agent was 21% good and excellent.

Also according to the survey, people who classify the government as bad or bad have stabilized within the margin of error of one percentage point. The percentage went from 61% to 60%.

Directly, the survey asked whether people approve or disapprove of President Jair Bolsonaro and the result was 29% and 65%, respectively.

Pointing out that, in this regard, there was also a fall. In September of this year, the percentage of people who approved of the president was 32%, and disapproval remained stable at 64%, within the margin of error of one point more or less.

The survey was carried out between the 23rd and 26th of November and collected responses from 4,921 people over the internet, through randomized invitations (randomly distributed).

