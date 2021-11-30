Book reveals the last straw that led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the royal family; know details

The departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family in January 2020 shocked the world. Much was said in the media about the reasons that led to the decision. Now, the book “Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan”, by Christopher Anderson, pointed out what would have been the trigger that made the couple say goodbye to royalty.

According to the work, released last weekend, the last straw for Harry and Meghan was the removal of a photo of the two, along with their son Archie, of the traditional year-end address given by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 In the video, the monarch appears in an office behind a table that contains framed pictures of her husband, Philip, as well as her son Charles and grandson William, along with Kate Middleton and children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The photograph was reportedly dropped at the Queen’s own request, as a form of retaliation after Harry chose to spend Christmas with his wife, son and mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, in Canada, instead of in the UK. “She looked at the table where the photographs she lovingly selected are and said, ‘all are good but one,’ pointing to the picture of the Dukes of Sussex and said, ‘this one, I don’t think we need this one.’, reported Andersen in the book.

The publication also said that, upon seeing the statement and noticing the absence of photos of the youngest, William became worried and commented to Kate that Harry would stay “terribly upset”. The pages also informed that the grandmother’s contempt would have made the redhead confide in a friend that he “it felt like he, Meghan and Archie were being excluded from the family”. A month after the announcement went on air, the couple announced their departure from royalty.

The work also singled out Charles as responsible for making alleged racist comments about baby Archie. The speech would have taken place in November 2017, on the morning of the announcement of Meghan and Harry’s engagement. “I wonder what the kids would be like?”, would have said the son of Elizabeth, in conversation with his wife Camilla. She, in turn, would have replied that the couple’s children would be beautiful, but the Prince of Wales insisted: “I mean, what do you think their kids’ skin is going to look like?”.

A spokesman for the royal family, however, denied the episode during a trip to Barbados. “This is fiction and not worth commenting”, he declared, in an interview with local reporters.