Brand’s heirs are furious with new movie

Gradually conquering the public and critics, Gucci house seems to have displeased some figures in the fashion world. In this case, the heirs of Aldo Gucci, president of the brand from 1953 to 1986.

According to Variety, the descendants of the Italian house issued a statement complaining about the inaccurate representation in Ridley Scott’s film. “The film’s production didn’t bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years [interpretado por Al Pacino no filme] — and the members of the Gucci family as thieves, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them”, according to the statement.

The statement continues talking about how the Milanese socialite Patrizia Reggiani (lived by Lady Gaga in the film), convicted in 1998 of facilitating the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), “is portrayed not only in the film, but also in testimonials given by the film’s cast members, as a victim trying to survive in a macho corporate culture.”

“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”, noted the note issued by the heirs, who did not identify themselves to “reserve the right to take measures to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and their loved ones.”

However, despite the radical tone of the statement, no legal action is being taken by the family behind the brand against the Scott Free, company of ridley scott, and the Warner Bros., according to the publication.

the movie of ridley scott (Lost in Mars) tells the story of how Reggiani (Gaga), Gucci’s ex-wife (driver), planned to kill her husband, grandson of the renowned stylist Guccio Gucci. In real life, Reggiani was sentenced to 26 years in prison after a trial in 1998.

Gucci house still has Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons in the cast.

The film is playing in Brazilian cinemas.

