Brazil cannot be used for anti-vaccine tourism, says director of Anvisa

The director of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) Alex Campos told CNN this Monday (29) that the vaccination certificate against Covid-19 is essential for Brazil, especially in border control, as the country “cannot be used for anti-vaccination tourism.”

“The vaccine proved to be effective to contain infections, reduce hospitalizations and contain deaths. We are on the eve of the end of the year festivities, the vacation period, and Brazil is a tourist country. Brazil cannot serve as anti-vaccination tourism, for people who do not get vaccinated in other countries and come to Brazil”, he said.

This Monday (29th), the restrictions in Brazil on flights originating from or passing through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe became effective.

The decision is based on the opinion of Anvisa recommending restrictions to contain the spread of the Ômicron variant, classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern, and technical assessment of the Ministries of Health, Justice and Public Security, Infrastructure and Civil House.

THE CNN, Campos assessed that having vaccines as a border instrument is “something urgent”. According to him, the “pandemic is not over” and the time is for “caution”.

“Anvisa defends the opening of borders with health security. Anvisa’s own measure is not closure, but restrictions on those arriving in the country. We are talking about a protocol supported by science, the result of the vaccines is resounding from the point of view of public health”, he stated.