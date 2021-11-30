Brazil cannot be used for anti-vaccine tourism, says director of Anvisa

by

The director of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) Alex Campos told CNN this Monday (29) that the vaccination certificate against Covid-19 is essential for Brazil, especially in border control, as the country “cannot be used for anti-vaccination tourism.”

“The vaccine proved to be effective to contain infections, reduce hospitalizations and contain deaths. We are on the eve of the end of the year festivities, the vacation period, and Brazil is a tourist country. Brazil cannot serve as anti-vaccination tourism, for people who do not get vaccinated in other countries and come to Brazil”, he said.

This Monday (29th), the restrictions in Brazil on flights originating from or passing through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe became effective.

The decision is based on the opinion of Anvisa recommending restrictions to contain the spread of the Ômicron variant, classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern, and technical assessment of the Ministries of Health, Justice and Public Security, Infrastructure and Civil House.

THE CNN, Campos assessed that having vaccines as a border instrument is “something urgent”. According to him, the “pandemic is not over” and the time is for “caution”.

“Anvisa defends the opening of borders with health security. Anvisa’s own measure is not closure, but restrictions on those arriving in the country. We are talking about a protocol supported by science, the result of the vaccines is resounding from the point of view of public health”, he stated.

“People want to be by the side of those who are vaccinated, we cannot encourage people to arrive in the country without the vaccine”.

  • 1 in 16

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • two in 16

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 3 in 16

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 4 in 16

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • 5 in 16

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • 8 in 16

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • 10 in 16

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 11 in 16

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 13 in 16

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 16 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

The ordinance that supports the restrictions was published last Saturday (27) in the form of Ordinance 660, which replaces Ordinance 658, of October 5, 2021. Check the restrictions.