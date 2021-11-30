Brazil has 114 deaths in 24 hours and an average of 227

Brazil registered today the moving average of 227 deaths per covid-19 and has been with the index below 250 deaths for 11 days. In the last 24 hours, 114 deaths were registered.

In all, 614,428 people lost their lives to the disease in the country. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part, together with the State Health Departments.

The moving average is the indicator that corrects fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago.

The states of Acre, Amazonas, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any covid-19 deaths today.

Ten states and the Federal District are on a stable trend, while nine states have a downward trend. Seven units of the federation continue to accelerate.

The South (-20%) and Midwest (-25) regions show a downward trend. The other regions register stability — North with 14%, Northeast with 12% and Southeast with -6%.

Today, 4,293 new cases of coronaviruses were also registered in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 22,083,034 positive diagnoses of the disease have been registered.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (5%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-25%)

Rio de Janeiro: stability (-7%)

São Paulo: stable (-2%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-16%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-12%)

Mato Grosso: stable (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-14%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (1%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-41%)

Ministry of Health data

The situation in the states

Six states had no covid-19 deaths. They are Acre, Amazonas, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima and Sergipe. Another 16 had fewer than 10 deaths each.

Today, Mato Grosso has not updated its data on cases and deaths because a change in the system’s database did not allow the issuance of updated information. Sergipe, in turn, revised data from the municipality of Capela and eliminated duplicate records, which caused a reduction in the number of new cases in the state.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.