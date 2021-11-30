Brazilian giant forwards the hiring of coach Zé Ricardo | Vasco

After a short spell in Qatar football, Zé Ricardo is close to returning to Brazilian football. The still young coach, aged 50, has been playing at some of the biggest clubs here, such as Flamengo, Vasco, Botafogo and Internacional, in addition to Fortaleza.

Zé Ricardo started his career as a coach in 2016, taking charge of Flamengo and ending the season with great numbers: 20 wins in 37 matches. So, Zé was kept for the next year, but he couldn’t finish the season.

Also in 2017, Zé took charge of Vasco, where he achieved 7 wins in 16 games and was kept for the next year, but again history repeated itself and the coach headed to Botafogo. In 2019, the coach headed two Brazilian football clubs in addition to Fogão: Fortaleza and Internacional.

Zé Ricardo will return to Vasco

However, now, the coach is close to being made official as Vasco’s coach for next season. In a video, Jorge Salgado, president of the Cruz-Maltino club, confirmed that negotiations are advanced, and that Ricardo Gomes should also be hired to join the board.

Next season, Vasco will have as main objective to return to the first division, as the club did not reach the goal this season.