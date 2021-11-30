Brazilian journalist reports moments of tension he experienced in China when recommending “forbidden book” (see video)

This Monday, journalist Rafael Fontana gave an interview to the program Agora com Lacombe, on RedeTV!.

Publicizing his newest book, the “Chinobyl”, Rafael told appalling stories about the Chinese Communist Regime.

The journalist spent three years working in China and became acquainted with the dictatorship that reigns there.

When he was a professor, Rafael lived moments of tension for recommending a book that is strictly prohibited in China, the historic “1984 by George Orwell”.

Rafael Fontana was almost deported.

