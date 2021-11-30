Brazilians are stranded at airports in South Africa because of a new variant of the coronavirus, says Itamaraty

A group of 240 Brazilians who are in South Africa say they are banned from boarding flights back to Brazil. The information was confirmed by Itamaraty to the report of the InfoMoney in the early evening of this Monday (29).

The problem is caused by the discovery of omicron, the name given to the new variant of the coronavirus first found in the African country and which has been identified as responsible for the recent worsening of local indicators of Covid-19 control.

Suspected of being more transmissible and lethal, the WHO (World Health Organization) issued a warning to governments, this Monday (29), about the possibility of a new global wave of contamination triggered by omicrons.

Faced with the risk, nations such as Brazil imposed barriers against countries with the highest registrations of the new variant.

According to an inter-ministerial decree issued by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party), last Saturday (27), flights from or through South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe are temporarily banned from landing in Brazil.

But Brazilians, who have been or are still staying in these places, are authorized to enter. “When entering the national territory, [o viajante brasileiro] it must remain in quarantine for fourteen days in the city of its destination”, says the text.

You must also complete the Traveler’s Health Declaration within 24 hours prior to boarding and present a non-detectable or negative RT-PCR test for Covid-19, performed in the last 72 hours before boarding, or a negative test of the antigen type, within up to 24 hours before flight.

Children under the age of 12 and accompanied do not need to undergo the exam, as long as their direct guardian has a negative or undetectable result.

Itamaraty said that, so far, of the 240 Brazilians with difficulties in boarding, 230 are tourists. Consular assistance records were requested at the Brazilian embassies in Pretoria (headquarters of the country’s executive branch) and Cape Town (known for its natural beauty).

“The stations abroad are carrying out negotiations with the airlines operating in the region, with a view to enabling Brazilians to board, that there are flights to Brazil, or that alternative routes be found”, stated, in a note, the Itamaraty.

The Brazilian diplomatic representation also stated that it monitors the situation of Brazilians in other countries with more registrations of the new strain “giving them all the appropriate consular assistance”.

In Brazil, the presence of the new strain has not yet been confirmed among people infected by the coronavirus.

This Sunday (28), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) reported that a Brazilian who had been to South Africa had a positive test for Covid-19.

The traveler disembarked at Cumbica airport, in Guarulhos (Greater SP), and took tests to find out if the contamination is associated with omicron.

Containment of the new variant

For WHO, governments’ strategy needs to be focused on two fronts: mass testing of their populations, to ascertain whether omicron is in wide circulation; and in the vaccination campaign, to prevent and reduce the severity of Covid-19 among patients who need to be hospitalized.

Scientific research has already found that the omicron has a total of 32 unusual mutations in the protein. spike, part of the virus that most vaccines use to prepare the immune system against Covid-19.

This rate is, according to studies, double the mutations found in Delta, another highly transmissible variant that was responsible for the most recent global wave of infections and deaths from Covid-19.

“The mutations [da ômicron] may confer potential for immunological escape and possibly a transmissibility advantage,” said the WHO. “Depending on these characteristics, there could be future outbreaks of Covid-19, which could have serious consequences.”

The researchers are looking to find out whether omicron is more transmissible than other strains in circulation, whether the severity of the clinical condition among infected people is elevated and whether it is capable of circumventing the effectiveness of the vaccines in use.

The WHO also emphasized to the countries that the use of masks, social distancing, in addition to avoiding crowds and closed environments continue to be prophylactic strategies to even contain the proliferation of the new strain of the coronavirus.

