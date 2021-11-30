Bruna Marquezine and Carolina Dieckmann enjoy night out with friends

Bruna Marquezine and Carolina Dieckmann enjoyed a party moment with some friends this week. The two actresses posed for photos, showing the looks chosen for the occasion — some of them daring.

Bruna, for example, didn’t skimp on her sensuality and bet on a transparent dress that, without a bra, left her breasts exposed. Carolina, on the other hand, opted for a green and beaded dress.

The two celebrated alongside producer Leo Fuchs, influencer Camila Coelho and beauty artist Dafne Evangelista, in addition to model Isabela Grutman. The whole group posed for photos in moments of relaxation. The event in which they participated also had a pocket show by Bebel Gilberto.

Recently, Bruna caused it on social media by enjoying a meme that talked about betrayal. It’s not the first time Marquezine “exposes” his love life on the internet. “I keep making fun of the horns, but I took more than four horns from one person,” the publication said.

Bruna immediately liked the post, implying that she has also been betrayed more than four times by one of her ex-boyfriends. Recently, the actress answered a question in a profile, if she would accept being “cuckold” for R$ 10 thousand reais and was surprised: “Oh, I already went for free”.