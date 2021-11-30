Budweiser launches collection of NFTs that will serve as entrance to the “Budverso”

According to Decrypt, the Budweiser beer brand is expanding its presence in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs, the acronym in English), when launching, this Monday (29) its own NFTs.

The beer company tokens will be an entry pass to the company’s biggest plans in the crypto world.

Today, the company has released its first collection of NFTs, entitled “Budverse Cans: Heritage Edition”, which features 1,936 individual collectibles on NFTs, referencing the year Budweiser began marketing beer in cans.

According to Decrypt, each NFT brings elements related to photos, advertisements and classic design documents from the company’s history.

However, the novelty does not end there. Each token contains advantages still unknown to its holders.

On his Discord server, Budweiser stated that “these NFTs will serve as the key to Budverso and can unlock exclusive benefits, rewards and surprises.” Then, the beer brand indicated that these benefits will be restricted to adults.

According to Decrypt, NFTs have two different rarity levels. The so-called “Core Cans” will sell for $499 each, while the “Gold Cans” will sell for $999 each. The company also stated that the tokens will be issued on the Ethereum network and sold on the OpenSea platform.

A differential proposed by Budweiser is that the brand itself will issue the NFTs before distributing them to buyers, which will cover the network’s transaction fee.

Non-fungible tokens can be seen as an essential part of developing a metaverse, a virtual world in which people interact through avatars in immersive environments.

According to Decrypt, Budweiser may have a desire to develop its own metaverse – the “Budverso” – but has not commented on the matter yet.