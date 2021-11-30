Businessman confirms that Marília Mendonça left unpublished contents

The tragic and sudden death of Marília Mendonça left a giant hole in the hearts of fans and in Brazilian music. As many fans speculated, Wander Oliveira, owner of Work Show, confirmed in an interview with Leo Dias that the singer left a lot of unpublished material, including some recordings. The fate of these contents, however, will depend on the wishes of the artist’s family.

As well as the fate of this new material, the future of the Patroas project, with Maiara and Maraisa, should only be defined after a conversation with Mrs. Ruth, mother of the Queen of Suffering, and Murilo Huff, the singer’s ex-boyfriend. Wander Oliveira, owner of Work Show, guarantees that the successful project that united Marília and her friends will continue, although there are still doubts about the format. “We still don’t know the format, I still need to talk to Dona Ruth, I still need to talk to Murilo, who are people linked to Marília, Leo (son of Marília and Murilo), to understand what their desire is, we can’t do anything that isn’t the family’s desire”, says the businessman. According to Wander, the main thing at this moment is to act in accordance with what the artist’s family wants.

Wander Oliveira Wander Oliveira in an interview with Leo Diasreproduction Wander Oliveira Owner of Work Show, he wants to continue with the Patroas projectreproduction Wander Oliveira He said he always believed in Maríliareproduction 0

In addition, the businessman commented that he would call this Monday, (11/29), to Dona Ruth. “We have to have respect… I even want to call, even to talk about it with her, now in a calmer, calmer way. I think we have to give the person time to breathe a little and also understand what’s going on”, he replies.

The plans for the project with Maiara and Maraisa, however, can count on the friend’s participation, in an innovative way. “My will is to continue in some way. Maybe a Marília on stage in some way. Bring this memory of Marília. I’m just playing with an idea, it’s not right”, he says, considering that some technology could allow an optical illusion or something like that.

See the full interview:

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.