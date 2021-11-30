BYD starts selling cars and wants to produce electric and hybrid cars in Brazil – 11/29/2021

Chinese company BYD wants to expand its plans in Brazil. The company, which has been operating here since 2014, operating buses and electric commercial vehicles, is now arriving with its electric cars and wants to produce electric and plug-in hybrids here as well.

The project began with the launch of the Tan electric SUV, which went on pre-sale today through the hotsite and starts to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022. Next will come the Han electric sedan, which is also ready for the domestic market. .

The Chinese plan is to enter the market fighting in the high added value segment, that is, between the premium brands with their electric cars, which are equivalent in dimensions, capacities and prices.

The Tan does not have a defined price yet, but the final price will be between R$ 400 thousand and R$ 500 thousand, and it arrives first in a batch of 200 units, the same quantity that the sedan will have at that time.

To be able to meet the plan of having up to 35 dealerships by the end of 2022, BYD will have a more complete range. In addition to the two electric vehicles, the company will have three more electrified ones.

In the first six months of the year, the strategy is to have 15 dealerships in operation. In addition to sales and after-sales, resellers will be trained to market the ecosystem of chargers and solar panels that the company also produces and sells.

National production is a consolidated plan, but it depends on reservations

BYD already has an approved and consolidated plan to produce in Brazil. The company already has a chassis and solar panels factory in Campinas (SP) and a factory for batteries for heavy vehicles in Manaus (AM).

The implementation of these factories also generated the adoption of the Basic Productive Process (PPB), which is to meet a minimum nationalization of manufacturing processes and which, currently, is already 35% in the chassis and 30% in the batteries.

Of course, this still depends on a number of factors, but there is an estimate that it would be necessary to reach an average of sales between 10 and 15 thousand vehicles per year to make local production viable.

The downside of this project is that, according to sources, the project would need to reach this “magic number” of products produced on the same platform, to reduce costs.

If domestic production is confirmed in the coming years, with the battery factory already installed here, there is even a possibility of producing batteries for cars here, a technology that the brand named blade, because the packages are thinner and have a lower risk of explosion in case of perforation.

Plug-in hybrids can be flex

At first, the plug-in hybrid cars that will arrive in the country will only have a gasoline combustion engine. But there are expectations on the part of the company and studies being produced and developed to adapt the thrusters to flexible technology.

The proposal is to take advantage of the tax reduction that will happen from 2022 on Route 2030 for flexible hybrid cars, up to 3%, which would also benefit the brand’s cars.

