BYD Tan: 100% electric SUV is bet to start “dynasty” in Brazil

The electric car market in Brazil has a new and imposing member: the BYD Tan. The 100% electric SUV was chosen by the Chinese brand to start the “dynasty” of the automaker in the green-yellow market.

The model is the first all-electric 7-seater to be marketed in Brazil and the name (Tan) is a tribute to the monarchic regime that ruled China between 618 and 906 AD. The dynasty was actually called Tang, but the pronunciation of the “g” is silent and therefore was not incorporated into the SUV’s name, as explained by the BYD staff.

The launch of the SUV took place this Monday (29) at Haras Tuiuti, 2 hours from the city of São Paulo, and was attended by the report from Canaltech. The Han sedan, which will also be launched soon in the country, was exhibited at the event, but was not officially announced by the brand.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

BYD Tan is the first 100% electric 7-seater SUV in Brazil (Image: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech)

BYD Tan Battery and Performance

BYD’s plans for Brazil are ambitious and the idea is not to make the Tan “just another one” in the midst of a market as competitive and growing as that of SUVs in Brazil.

The Chinese brand took great care in the specifications of the model, which will have an innovative battery. Called “Blade Battery”, the promise is that the component is the safest ever manufactured:

“It passed the nail drilling test, not exceeding 60 degrees in temperature. The traditional ones combust in the same test and explode on contact. You are going to put the family inside the car, so you need security”, explained Henrique Antunes, commercial director of BYD.

BYD executive stated that Tan’s battery is the safest in the world (Paulo Amaral/Canaltech)

The BYD Tan’s battery is 86.4 kWh, enough for a 437-kilometer range, according to Inmetro. The brand says that with just 30 minutes of charge it is possible to recover between 30% and 80% of the battery.

The 100% electric SUV has four-wheel drive and is equipped with two electric motors, one on each axle (245 hp front engine and 272 hp rear engine). This gives the BYD Tan a combined power of 517 hp and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

BYD SUV Design

If the battery is new and safer, and the engine promises to impress, the design couldn’t be left behind, right? With that in mind, BYD turned to Wolfgang Egger, former head of design at Audi, to look after the Tan’s look. In addition to him, the brand brought in two Mercedes design specialists: Michele Paganetti (interiors) and Heniz Kerk (chassis).

The brand revealed that the car’s design was named “Dragon Face”, as the aggressive lines and Full LED headlamps “reminiscent of a giant dragon with its eyes open”.

BYD Tan has a design called “Dragon Face” by executives (Image: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech)

The curved roof, the rear with LED lights and 3D depth effect and the roof with a floating concept complete the Tan’s different and innovative design, making it one of the most beautiful SUVs in the country.

Technology, safety and comfort

Inside, the BYD Tan is state-of-the-art. The multimedia center has a 15.6-inch floating screen with rotation, which allows you to position it both horizontally and vertically.

The model also has a 100% digital 12.3” cluster, panoramic sunroof, faux leather seats, soft-touch panel, multifunctional steering wheel with electric depth and height adjustment, electric front seats, dual zone air conditioning, wireless charging for cell phones and more.

BYD Tan comes with a package full of technology and security items (Image: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech)

In terms of safety, the list includes items such as LKS (Lane Keeping System), 6 airbags, Automatic Emergency Brake, Door Opening Detection System and the electronic Auto Hold function, which automatically controls the ABS brakes to keep the vehicle stationary uphill, even if the driver takes his foot off the pedal.

The main highlight of the technology package, however, is the NFC (Near Field Communication) technology to open, close and even turn on the vehicle ignition by authentication with a device the size of a credit card.

Floating multimedia center is one of the highlights of BYD Tan (Image: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech)

The SUV also promises plenty of comfort for up to 7 occupants thanks to its dimensions: the model is 4.87m long, 1.95m wide, 1.72m high and has a wheelbase of 2.82m.

Price and availability

BYD Tan will start to be sold in Brazil from the first half of 2022, but it already has the possibility of advance booking on the brand’s website in five colors: blue, white, red, gray and black. The warranty is five years for the vehicle and eight years for the batteries.

BYD did not nail the exact price of the 100% electric SUV, but said that it will be positioned between BRL 400,000 and BRL 500,000 when it hits the market. This will put the Tan in the same range as the trendiest models like the Porsche Cayenne, Audi E-Tron, Volvo XC90, Mercedes EQC400 and Jaguar I-Pace.

According to Adalberto Maluf, director of marketing and sustainability, even combustion rivals such as Toyota SW4, Mitsubishi Pajero and Chevrolet Trailblazer are in the crosshairs of the Chinese SUV. Tan will be available in Brazil in a single version, called Full Spec.