BYD Tan EV arrives with 517 hp and Chinese brand debuts on the market

BYD finally showed itself to the national automotive market and starts with the electric SUV Tan EV, which arrives in the first half of 2022. Still without a suggested price, the model of the Chinese brand will not be cheap here, taking as an example the Han in Colombia .

Focusing on the premium segment, the BYD Tan (Tang abroad, but the “g” is not pronounced in madarin) stands out for its use of Blade lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, having 800 amps. In propulsion, there are 517 horses and 69 kgfm.

The BYD Tan 2022 uses two engines with 245 horsepower at the front and 272 horsepower at the rear, thus going from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and with a maximum limited at 180 km/h.

Having 86.4 kWh cells, the Blade batteries guarantee autonomy of 437 km, in the Inmetro cycle, and in 110 kW stations, the quick recharge time (80%) reaches 30 minutes.

At 4,870 m long, 1,950 m wide, 1,725 ​​m high and 2,820 m wheelbase, the BYD Tan 2022 has an expressive and imposing look, somewhat reminiscent of the Audi Q7, perhaps not by chance, as Wolfgang Egger , former head of design at Audi, is head of the project.

Called Dragon Face, the BYD Tan styling employs a full LED front and rear optics as well as 22-inch rim wheels with 265/40 R22 tires, panoramic sunroof and glossy black accents.

Inside, what really calls the most attention is the 15.6-inch multimedia screen, which is bigger than the Tesla Model 3. Unlike this and any other known car, it rotates through 90 degrees.

Thus, the infotainment display can be placed horizontally or vertically. The BYD Tan 2022 also features dual zone air conditioning, climate-controlled leather seats, PM2.5 particle filter and electrically adjustable steering column.

There’s also wireless charger, 12.3-inch digital cluster, 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane and collision alert, rear traffic alert, six airbags, NFC switch, stopped blind spot alert, and more .

With good internal space, it delivers 235 liters with seven seats released or 940 liters with five seats, reaching 1,650 liters. The trunk lid is electrically operated with a foot sensor. BYD Tan 2022 will be sold in blue, white, red, gray and black. Reservations can be made on the website https://www.bydtan.com.br/

BYD Tan 2022 – Photo Gallery