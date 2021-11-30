Caio Castro gets irritated by the influencer’s attitude and the uninvitedness of the event; watch

Mari Menezes, who is 16 years old, disclosed on social networks that the actor had invited her to ride in his car; he spoke up saying that he only extended an invitation to the Porsche Cup

the actor and pilot Caio Castro decided to speak out after the influencer Mari Menezes post a series of stories on Instagram saying that the artist invited her to ride in his car after a race that will take place on December 4th, in Interlagos, São Paulo. In the screenshot of the conversation published by Mari, Caio wrote: “The daughter of the director of Porsche Cup said you’re bound to go on the run! Let’s go? Took you for a car ride afterwards”. The actor also sent a photo in which he appears riding in a car with the presenter Yudi Tamashiro. When publicizing the messages she received from the actor, the influencer, who became known as “Mari do Prexecão” because of a video that went viral on TikTok, said she was living a dilemma.

“I’m really bad, I’m going to miss the opportunity to ride with Caio Castro by car because I’m going to be traveling”, he said. When he made the invitation, Caio gave Mari the wrong date for the event and she ended up making a trip precisely on the correct day of the race. “He warned me in September [da corrida], but I haven’t forgotten, of course. He said: ‘We’ll ride in the car afterwards’ (laughs). Not that I have any intentions, but I’ll be driving with Caio Castro at my side. Goal accomplished, happy, I won in life. I’m thinking about canceling the trip, but if he doesn’t take me for a car then I’ll be upset.”

The subject had repercussions on social networks, as the influencer is only 16 years old. Caio, who is 32 years old, commented on the case this Monday, 29, and, when taking a stand, he did not invite Mari to the event: “What’s happening, internet? I extended the invitation of the Porsche Cup director’s daughter to the girl because she claims to be a fan, if she claims to like it. Then the girl posted the photo saying that I was inviting her to ride in a car. Guys, she is about 14 years old. The principal’s daughter called me and said she didn’t like her attitude, look what a thing, and told me to uninvite her. I’m making these stories to uninvited her”. Mari said that his intention was not to expose the actor and stated that he only wanted to share his happiness with his followers.

