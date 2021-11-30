Caio Castro rejects minors to ‘drive a car’ and reveals why · TV News

Caio Castro got involved in an unexpected controversy on social media with digital influencer Mari Menezes. Through Instagram, the heartthrob invited her to watch a Porsche Cup race and said he would take her for a ride after the race. However, the invitation generated discomfort among the public on account of the young woman being a minor.

Aware of the negative repercussions involving his name, Castro announced this Monday (29) that he was not inviting Mari. To fans, the actor explained that he had made the invitation at the request of the Porsche Cup director’s daughter, a fan of the 16-year-old influencer’s work.

According to the star, the confusion is due to the misunderstanding caused by Mari when approaching the subject on her social networks. At Stories, the young woman revealed Castro’s invitation to ride in a car with him after the race, an attitude that would have given a negative impression about the fact.

“It’s this: What’s going on, internet? I extended the invitation of the Porsche Cup director’s daughter to the girl [Mari] because she calls herself a fan. Then, the girl posted the photo saying that I had invited her to ride in a car. Guys, she is 14 years old [sic], but beauty. The director’s daughter called me and said she didn’t like Mari’s attitude and told me to uninvite her,” said the actor with good humor.

After announcing Mari’s “disinvitation”, Castro revealed that, in place of the influencer, the director of the Porsche Cup made available invitations for the actor to invite 100 followers to watch the race. Of those selected, a winner will have the opportunity to accompany the heartthrob during a car ride.

The controversy began this Sunday (28), when Mari Menezes revealed the invitation made by the actor on Instagram. While showing the conversation with Castro, she said she was confused because she would have to cancel a trip to be able to “ride by car with” the star.

Mari even made a poll with his followers to decide whether to continue with the trip or cancel his plans in order to accept the actor’s invitation. “Goal of life, guys,” commented the 16-year-old influencer.

