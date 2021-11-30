Caio Castro uninvites influencer Mari Menezes to ride a Porsche; understand – Zoeira

Caio Castro went to social media this Monday (29) to uninvite publicly Mari Menezes for a car ride. The actor had invited the influencer through Instagram to watch a Porsche Cup Brasil race — an automobile competition — and take a ride in one of the brand’s vehicles afterwards. The invitation had negative repercussions because Mari is underage.

“Next, what’s going on, Internet? I extended the invitation of the Porsche Cup director’s daughter to the girl [Mari] because she is a fan, if she says a fan, she says she likes it. Then the girl posted the photo saying that I was inviting her to ride in a car. Guys, she is 14 years old. But, okay. The principal’s daughter called me and said she didn’t like her attitude, look what a thing. And he told me to uninvite her”, said the actor in a relaxed way on Instagram.

The negative repercussion began this Sunday (28) when Mari revealed the invitation made by the actor on social media. Including saying that I would have to cancel a trip to accompany you on the tour.

The influencer even carried out a poll with her followers to decide whether to keep the trip or accept the heartthrob’s invitation. “A goal of our lives”, commented she, who is 16 years old.

Subtitle: The influencer showed a screenshot of the conversation with the actor in her Stories, on Instagram. Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

Mari, on Monday (29), said she was upset to see Caio Castro’s Stories. “He was upset, guys. The intention wasn’t to have exposed or anything. I was sharing with you my happiness that he called me and my sadness for not being able to go, but now, anyway, so am I I wouldn’t, right, because I was uninvited. […] I still came out as ridiculous, but my intention was not bad”, shared the influencer.

In the announcement of the “disinvitation”, Caio Castro said that the Porsche Cup Brasil board offered tickets for the actor to invite the first 100 people who comment on a post he posted on Instagram to watch the last stage of the championship next Saturday (4). Of those benefiting from entry, one will be drawn to ride a car with him.

