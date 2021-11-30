Caixa Tem is now a complete digital account; check out all the benefits

With a loan, credit card with no annual fee and zero fees, Caixa Tem is already a complete digital account. In addition, the famous Caixa Econômica Federal application also allows for easy deposit and withdrawal, since they can be made at Caixa’s ATMs and lottery stores. Also available: payment via QR Code on card machines, virtual card (debit and credit) and free transfers via Pix. So, to find out more, check out below.

That way, with Caixa Tem, you have a free account to use on a daily basis. With it, you can receive and send money, save, pay bills, receive payments and transfer via Pix and pay on the machine. In addition, with your virtual debit card, you can make purchases in your delivery app as well as make purchases over the internet.

Today, Caixa Tem is light and is compatible with virtually all cell phone networks and devices. The technology is also accessible for People with Disabilities (PwD). Furthermore, Caixa Tem also offers a card without an annual fee and the possibility of obtaining personal and business loans. Although it was created only to receive social benefits, Caixa Tem now works as a complete digital account, which offers all the benefits that its customers may want.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com