Cannabis representative earns up to R$20,000

Marijuana is steadily making its way into the business world. Brazil is still in its infancy in the medical cannabis sector, but even so there are vacancies and opportunities for those who want to work or undertake in the new and promising market. One hot spot is cannabis representative. The promise is of earnings of up to R$ 20 thousand per month, say companies and professionals in the sector.

Currently, more than 160 companies export marijuana-based products to Brazil. Most of them operate with pharmaceutical representatives, says Marcelo Grecco, CEO and co-founder of startup accelerator The Green Hub. “They usually hire people who have previously served as propagandists and provide training for working with medical cannabis.”

Contact with doctors

Carmen’s Medicinals cannabis products Image: Carmen’s Medicinals/Publishing

The representative is the person who is the middle ground between doctors, patients and products. The executive claims that companies that work with this type of professional are those that have offices and teams in Brazil.

Others operate only with direct online sales abroad. But the trend is for the number of opportunities to increase, says Grecco. “There are companies with more than 40 cannabis representatives.”

This is the case, for example, of the Brazilian office of the North American Carmen’s Medicinals. It markets eight cannabis-based products and has 45 representatives across the country.

Hiring in 2022

New hires should take place in 2022, says Marcelo Silva, the company’s national sales manager. “We are expanding in the administrative and commercial part.”

According to Silva, the representatives provide services as PJ (legal entity), and earnings can vary from R$1,500 to R$20,000, or even more, says the manager. The value will vary according to the sales volume of the products, which currently cost around R$400.

But anyone interested in entering the area will need to prepare, says Carmen’s manager. “It is a very technical position, which has been occupied by professionals from the pharmaceutical sector, with knowledge of the commercial and medical areas.”

Got a job with no experience

Jamila Ferreira was hired as a cannabis representative at Carmen’s Medicinals in Brazil Image: Personal archive

This does not mean that only those who have worked in the pharmaceutical field can become a representative. A good example is Jamila Ferreira, 30, who, despite having no previous experience as a propagandist, was hired as a cannabis representative at Carmen’s Medicinals in Brazil.

She found cannabis in 2019, seeking help for a nephew with autism. After noticing the supposed benefits in it, he decided to become patient as well. The treatment was a success, he says.

“I have a herniated disc, I had surgery when I was 18 years old, I suffered from pain for 10 years, and today I no longer use allopathic medication.”

Convinced of the health benefits, Jamila Ferreira decided to invest in studies. He did an 11-month graduate degree on medical cannabis at the Unylya College of Distance Learning. He also took a four-month online technical course on the cannabis industry.

Then she faced a selection process at Carmen’s regional office in Piauí, where she lives. A few days later, she was hired and has been working in the field for six months.

Prejudice and ignorance

Anyone thinking about acting as a representative needs to prepare to face challenges. If, on the one hand, the work is similar to that of the traditional propagandist in the pharmaceutical sector, the cannabis market demands more, as it is very recent.

It is a more complex role, especially in the relationship with Brazilian doctors, declares Marcelo Grecco. “There are many doctors who don’t even know they can prescribe.”

It is the reality that representative Jamila Ferreira faces in Piauí. “Very few doctors prescribe, there is a lot of prejudice.”

In daily life, she also has to deal with the lack of information on a daily basis. “When I started doing office visits, the vast majority still didn’t know anything about medical cannabis. My job then also became educating.”

training courses

To face the troubles of the profession, Jamila Ferreira went deep into her studies, and she doesn’t regret it. Today, she is also called to provide training on medical cannabis for new representatives, doctors and even advises on new products at the company where she works.

With an eye on expanding the market, training options are beginning to emerge for those who intend to enter the field of legal marijuana, whether in the medicinal area in Brazil or even in other niches, such as recreational use in countries with more flexible regulations.

In December, The Green Hub will launch the business-focused course “Global Cannabis Legal Opportunities”. “It is aimed at those who want to work or invest in this market”, declare Marcelo Grecco, CEO of the accelerator.

Another option is the online course “Science and Industry of Cannabis”, by Inflore, a company owned by the Brazilian company Luna Vargas, which works as an educator in the sector in Canada, where the recreational marijuana trade has been legalized since 2019.

It’s two months of classes. There have already been three groups, and the fourth should be formed soon, says Luna Vargas. “The content goes from the plant to the market”.

“It’s training to train cannabis consultants.” The professional may work in Brazil as a representative of medicinal products, or as a “budtender”, a kind of marijuana sommelier, in countries where recreational use is legal, such as Canada, Uruguay and Portugal.

There are also other courses offered in the country aimed at doctors, at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and at Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo.

Site shows vacancies

Image: Reproduction

Entrepreneur Danilo Lang saw a business opportunity in the sector in Brazil. Given the number of people interested in working in the area, he created Cannabis Jobs, an online platform to meet the demand for job offer and demand in Brazil.

According to him, the site works with free access plans for professionals and companies. “Spots only go down when they are filled.”

Marijuana in pharmacies?

The current expansion of the cannabis market has to do with a 2020 resolution from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which relaxed the procedures for importing marijuana-derived products for medicinal purposes and which allowed access to approximately 400 products.

The possibility of obtaining authorization for the sale of marijuana products in physical pharmacies in the country also increased the climate of optimism in the Brazilian market.

Anvisa has already granted seven authorizations, two in the first days of November. And a queue awaits the approval.

Prospects for more jobs

Although there is still no sign of regulation of recreational use in Brazil, a bill is under way here (PL 399/15) dealing with the cultivation of the plant, including hemp — a variation on cannabis that can be used mainly for fibers textiles.

With that, new areas of the sector should start to hire. More than new professions, Grecco foresees a great demand for specialists. “The market will need a lot of chemists, pharmacists, doctors and lawyers specializing in cannabis.”

In this possible scenario, with planting authorization, the forecast is for the sector to generate more than 300,000 jobs for the Brazilian economy in the coming years, according to a survey by Kaya Mind, a Brazilian company specialized in data on the cannabis market. Many of these vacancies are expected to arise in industrial hemp exploration, according to the report.