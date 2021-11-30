Cantor says he fell off the stage after being attacked by a fan during a concert in Goiânia; video | Goiás

Singer Brunno Henrique says he was attacked by a Palmeiras fan after making a joke about Flamengo’s defeat, in Goiânia. A video that shows that the countryman even falls off the stage after being kicked (watch above).

The case took place last Saturday (27), in a concert hall in the capital. After the images reverberated on the internet, the singer reposted the video on social networks this Monday (29) and expressed himself, saying he is fine.

“I fell off the stage, I didn’t hurt. It’s more scary, because whoever is singing doesn’t wait for a guy to come and put his foot down. […] Just with a bruise on the leg, it soon goes away and everything is fine”, said the singer.

1 of 2 Singer Brunno Henrique says he was attacked at a concert in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Singer Brunno Henrique says he was attacked at a concert in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Brunno said that the case took place on the day of the Copa Libertadores da America final. At the beginning of the presentation, he said that he played a joke with the Flamengo fans, as the team from Rio lost 2-1 to Palmeiras. The aggression happened when he was singing the third song.

“Those who know me know that I play with everyone, I always do it lightly, I don’t disrespect anyone. So, I got on stage and joked: ‘Hey boy, there’s been a boring thing in Uruguay, is there a Flamengo fan there?’” he said.

2 of 2 Recording shows that sertanejo falls off the stage after an aggression in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Recording shows that sertanejo falls off the stage after an aggression in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

After he played the game, the man went on stage and a video shows the moment when the countryman is attacked and even falls off the stage.

“Throughout the show I thought the guy was a Flamengo fan. No, the guy was from Palmeira, but regardless of that, that’s no reason for him to have done that”, he said.

The singer also said that he is grateful that nothing more serious has happened.

“I’m very good and very happy that nothing more serious happened, because on his desk there was a helmet, on his other hand he had a bottle, it could have been something much worse”, he said.

According to the lawyer and one of the musician’s businessmen, Douglas Moura, the Military Police was even called, but the singer chose not to file a police report, because if that were done, he would have to leave the performance to go to the police station. . Also according to the businessman, to the Military Police, the 62-year-old fan confirmed that he was from Palmeira and that he was wrong in the situation.

O g1 contacted the Palmeiras press office, by e-mail sent at 8:39 pm on Monday, to obtain a position on the situation and is awaiting a response.

