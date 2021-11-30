Carlos Bolsonaro attacks restriction measures after Claudia Leitte’s concert – Politica

Carlos Bolsonaro (photo: City Council of Rio/Reproduction) Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) used social media this Monday (11/29) to criticize singer Cladia Leitte.

The singer became the target of President Jair Bolsonaro’s son after causing a crowd at a concert in the Espao das Amricas parking lot, in the West Zone of So Paulo, this Saturday (11/27).

Through the published videos, it is possible to observe hundreds of people without masks, although the use of the equipment is mandatory in the city.

“Even if governors and mayors have prerogatives to take such decisions as determined by the STF, you know who the ‘third way’ and their scissors friends, the troupe of the loose president, will blame you!” wrote Carlos, releasing an image of the singer .

Even if governors and mayors have prerogatives to make such decisions as determined by the STF, you know who the “third way” and their scissors friends, the loose president’s troupe, will try to blame! pic.twitter.com/xGdZxf9aNm %u2014 Carlos Bolsonaro (@CarlosBolsonaro) November 29, 2021

In the montage posted by the president’s son ’02’, churches appear with a limited number of people, schools with masks, businesses are closed and Cludia’s show is packed.

The tag #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida was among the most talked about topics on the networks. Supporters of the president use the term to justify the chief executive’s huddles on the grounds that everyone on the “left” does the same.

The use of the mask is still mandatory outdoors in So Paulo.