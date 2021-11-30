Casas Bahia cancels cell phone sales at R$ 700.00

DOUGLAS GAVRAS

(FOLHAPRESS) – Procon-SP notified this Monday (29) Via SA, which takes care of the Casas Bahia website, for not complying with a discount offer on a Samsung cell phone during Black Friday. The director of Procon, Fernando Capez (photo), wants clarification within three days for the cancellation of purchases made in the promotion on the website.

The smartphone has an original price of around R$3,000 and was offered during the promotional period for approximately R$700.

According to Procon-SP, consumers questioned on social networks that, even after completing the purchase, the company canceled the order.

The entity asks Via to provide clarification on the reasons for the cancellation and the number of purchase orders that were placed.

The company will also need to say what action plan it will adopt to resolve the complaints.

Via has up to three days to respond.

Sought, the company has not yet manifested itself until the publication of this report.

By the end of the afternoon of last Friday (26), Procon received 310 complaints from consumers with problems in purchases or hiring on Black Friday. Compared to last year, there was a 10% increase in complaints.

Among the most reported complaints, most were due to delays or non-delivery of products or services, a total of 78, corresponding to 25% of the total cases.

Complaints were also registered for order canceled after checkout (16%), price change at checkout (15%), discount makeup (14%) and product or service unavailable (8%).

“Anyone who has any problems with their purchase should file a complaint on the Procon-SP website at any time, as soon as they access the page, the Internet user will find a specific space for records on the date”, said Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon -SP.