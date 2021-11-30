Casas Bahia notified by Procon after canceling Note 20 orders for R$679.00 on Black Friday

The São Paulo (SP) Procon notified, on Monday (29), the Via S/A Group, responsible for the Casas Bahia brand. The reason for the measure was non-compliance with discounts on the prices of some cell phones during Black Friday of 2021. According to reports from several consumers, the Casas Bahia website offered the models Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for BRL 679.00 and the Galaxy S20 FE to R$ 1 thousand. Both devices can normally be found for between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 4 thousand.





29 Nov



29 Nov

Of course, some customers got excited about the promotion and bought the devices. However, shortly after, consumers received a notice of cancellation of the purchase, even after the end of the bank transaction. Payments made by Pix were returned immediately and purchases on the card were reversed in the following days. Those who resorted to the bank slip received a voucher for the amount disbursed after contacting customer service.





After several similar reports on social networks, Procon-SP stipulated that Via S/A has three days to clarify the reasons for order cancellation, in addition to answering how many purchases from this offer were made and what the plan for a solution is. In a note sent to the UOL portal, Grupo Via S/A stated that an internal error in the brand’s website system caused the reduction prices were high, so orders had to be canceled and payments returned to customers.





“The price variations of Samsung Galaxy smartphones were due to a processing failure. Customers with the value indicated by the system momentarily incorrectly had their purchase canceled and were refunded,” said the controller of Casas Bahia. The price much lower than the one practiced by the market suggests an eventual error. However, the condition was offered during Black Friday, known for extravagant promotions and the store itself announced that it would have products with up to 80% off.

