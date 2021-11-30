Casas Bahia sells Galaxy Note 20 with 80% discount and cancels orders

Brazilian consumers have complained about a Black Friday promotion by Casas Bahia that promised an 80% discount on cell phones, but that the store deliberately canceled the orders. Among the products, a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 had been sold for between R$600 and R$800, although its price can regularly exceed the range of R$3,000.

On social networks and also on Reclame Aqui, consumers have claimed that the store, belonging to the Via Varejo group, practiced a misleading promotion. According to reports, banners and promotional links began to publicize the promotion as early as Friday (26), the day of the sales event, although orders were canceled shortly after.

#BlackFraudCasasBahia Casas Bahia yesterday at #Sexta-feira Negra made a promotion with 80% off smartphones and many who bought are being canceled and on top of that they say that the person who asked to cancel the order. Honor the purchase of Casas Bahia! pic.twitter.com/ApujqgCfwH — Militonto Sealer (@fabioteles007) November 27, 2021 @CasasBahia you canceled the S20 and Note20 of the staff , who are joining to sue you , do you think about solving our problem , or is this really necessary ? #blackfraudcasasbahia — Gustavo (@Gustavo89750151) November 29, 2021

Reports have been repeated with a pattern, citing the 80% promotional discount and order cancellations. A report published in Reclame Aqui this Monday (29th) states that a consumer purchased five units of the Galaxy Note 20 with credit card payment on the Casas Bahia website. “After making the purchase and consuming my credit”, says the claimant, “the order was cancelled”.

Banners posted by consumers on Twitter cite products with up to 80% off in the app from the store. You can still find them, like a banner that points to a page with cell phones starting at R$699. However, the amounts applied for the Galaxy Note 20, cell phone mentioned in the complaints, are R$4,443 or R$4,099 in cash.

Left, screenshot of canceled order with promotional price; to the direct, amount applied to the Galaxy Note 20 cell phone at Casas Bahia this Monday (29).

Black Fraud?

In another publication on Reclame Aqui, a consumer claims to have been informed that he made the request to cancel the purchase, although he did not do so. He says that when contacting the store’s Customer Service (SAC), he was told that “there was a protocol regarding this cancellation”. It is also mentioned that after questioning how the alleged cancellation had been requested, “the attendant ended the call without explanation”.

On social networks, consumers raised the hashtag “#BlackFraudeCasasBahia” to demand explanations from the company. O TechWorld contacted Via Varejo to obtain a position on the case, which has not yet been received at the time of publication of this article. The text will be updated later with new information.