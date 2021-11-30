Casillas bothers with Messi’s award

Lionel Messi won, yesterday (29), for the 7th time in his career, the Ballon d’Or, an award from France Football magazine that annually elects the best player in the world. Some players and ex-players were uncomfortable with the choice of the winner, they believed that striker Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich, should be the winner.

A historic rival of the Argentine player, former goalkeeper Iker Casillas used his social media to show his annoyance at choosing Lionel Messi as the best in the world once again.

It’s harder and harder for me to believe in football awards. For me, Messi is one of the 5 greatest players in the history of football, but it is necessary to begin to know how to catalog who are the ones who have stood out the most after a season. It’s not that hard, dammit! Others make it difficult!” wrote Casillas.

Iker Casillas is one of the biggest victims of Lionel Messi’s career. In all, the Spanish goalkeeper conceded 17 goals from the Argentine — all in classics between Barcelona and Real Madrid.