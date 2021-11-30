CBF releases VAR’s audio in the controversial penalty kick at Atlético-MG x Fluminense; see dialog | Rio de Janeiro

The CBF released this Monday afternoon the audio of the VAR on the controversial penalty kick scored in Atlético-MG’s 2-1 victory over Fluminense, last Sunday, at Mineirão. The field referee was Marielson Alves Silva (BA), while the VAR was led by José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP). The dialogue reveals that the referee sees the ball touching Marlon’s arm in a dispute with Diego Costa, but considers the move legal. However, he is called by the VAR and convinced of the infraction by viewing the images.

As soon as the move occurs, the referee does not mark the penalty and says: “Possible hand. I saw it. Player with natural position in the arm dispute. The ball hits the attacker’s chest and goes into the defender’s hand. The dispute is natural. (The attacker) tries to dominate in the chest and goes into the player’s hand, who lowered his hand in the natural dispute.”

The VAR Booth then notifies: “Possible criminal. Wait, Marielson.”

And concludes: “I recommend a review, possible penalty”.

The VAR team argues with the referee: “Player is in fighting action, but his arm is above the shoulder line, enlarging his space“.

Marielson goes to the cabin and asks to see the image at normal speed to see the “contact point”.

The referee then comes to the conclusion: “OK, high-armed player, in associated form, expands his body, penal without a card”

1 of 3 CBF publishes VAR audio on penalty kick in Atlético-MG x Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction CBF releases VAR audio on penalty kick in Atlético-MG x Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction

Rule 12 – FIFA Football Rules (2020/2021)

Touching the ball with your hand/arm

In order to clearly determine hand/arm infractions, it is defined that the arm starts at the top of the armpit, as shown in the illustrative figure. Not every touch of the ball to a player’s hand/arm is an infraction. It will be an infraction if a player:

Deliberately touching the ball with your hand/arm. For example, moving the hand/arm towards the ball;

Touching the ball with your hand/arm, when your hand/arm unnaturally enlarges your body. A player is considered to expand their body in an unnatural way, when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of the movement or when the position of the hand/arm cannot be justified by the movement of the player’s body for that specific situation. By placing his/her hand/arm in such a position, the player assumes the risk of his/her hand/arm being touched by the ball and therefore should be punished;

Scoring a goal on the opposing team: directly from the touch of the ball in your hand/arm, even accidentally, including the goalkeeper; or immediately after the ball touches your hand/arm, even if accidentally.

2 of 3 Illustrative picture showing what is an infraction and what is not an infraction in “hand” according to FIFA Rulebook — Photo: Reproduction – CBF/FIFA Illustrative figure that shows what is an infraction and what is not an infraction in “hand” according to FIFA Rulebook — Photo: Reproduction – CBF/FIFA

Hulk converted the charge and tied the game to Atlético-MG, who turned in the second stage and won the game. The marking revolted the tricolors. In an interview on the field, David Braz detonated the VAR, in the post-match press conference, Marcão echoed the defender.

The marking heated up the mood after the game. In the summary of the match, referee Marielson Alves Silva reported having received curses from Bittencourt on his way out to the locker rooms. In an interview, defender David Braz also contested the penalty kick. Team leader, forward Fred posted a photo of the blindfolded referee on a social network while watching the move on the VAR’s screen. At the post-game press conference, Marcão echoed the criticisms.

The president of Fluminense, Mario Bittencourt, was at the organization’s headquarters this Monday. The representative met with the president of the CBF arbitration commission, Alicio Pena Júnior, and with the president of the entity, Ednaldo Rodrigues, to formally protest against the performance of referees Marielson Alves Silva and José Cláudio Rocha Filho.

Whistle Central: Sandro Meira Ricci disagrees with the penalty kick in favor of Atlético-MG, against Fluminense