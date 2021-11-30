CD Projekt confirms Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen for early 2022 with major update

Digital Scapes has been incorporated to aid development

THE CD Project Red announced in a press release that it is expected to release versions of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 at the early 2022. The release came as a clipping of the 2021 third quarter fiscal report and also points out which company incorporated two new studios Americans, one of them to assist in projects already in progress and another focused on new productions.

According to Adam Kici?ski, CD Projekt RED is “working hard on next-gen version of cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, in addition to a significant upgrade to other platforms“. O Deputy CEO of CD Projekt even stated that the company is working in parallel on a next-gen version for The Witcher 3 and on Cyberpunk Expansion 2077.

The company stated that, despite revenue of approximately US$ 35 million, 40% higher than the same period last year, the group consolidated profit was smaller, of only $3.9 million. The decline in CD Projekt’s profits is largely due to the high investment so much in cyberpunk 2077 how much in new projects of new and existing IPs.



– Continues after advertising –

Credits: CD Projekt Red

In 2021, CD Projekt incorporated two North American studios, the Canadian Digital Scapes, renamed to CD Porjekt Red Vancouver, and the American The Molasses Flood. THE CDPR Vancouver became one of arms in the continuous development of Cyberpunk 2077, as well as assisting in the next-gen update for The Witcher 3 and others. projects already in progress.

Kici?ski mentioned a possible expansion of the game and despite do not give details about multiplayer of Cyberpunk 2077, the Digital Scapes has experience technical knowledge in multiplayer game development. Thus, it is possible to assume that the expansion in question, and one of the projects under the care of the Vancouver studio, is the mode Cyberpunk standalone multiplayer.



– Continues after advertising –

THE The Molasses Flood, in turn, was assigned to work in a completely separate project, but of a CD Projekt Red’s IP already consolidated. This is an indication that the sequel The Witcher 3 may already be in development even before you update to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 be released.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: CD Projekt Red