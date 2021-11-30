CD Projekt is losing out on GOG service

And he says he’s working to reverse the situation

Launched in 2008, the GOG (Good Old Games) was focused on bringing a catalog offering DRM free classic games. Over the years, the platform grew and ended up taking a more Steam-like format. But according to CD Project Red, owner of GOG, the developer is recording losses and must adopt new strategies to reverse the situation.

During the fiscal presentation for the third quarter of this year, CD Projekt Red revealed that the company is losing money, the loss is of $2.21 million. Compared to the same period last year, the platform had registered profit at $1.37 million. The developer itself registered an increase in revenue in 38%, $34.7 million, thanks to games like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

Studio CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said in his presentation that GOG will undergo some organizational changes that should bring the platform back to the state that made it popular in the beginning. “About GOG, its performance presents us with a challenge and we have recently taken steps to improve its financial situation,” said Nielubowicz.

In addition to changes in the team responsible for GOG, CDPR should prioritize a selection of DRM-free games. “First and foremost, we decided that GOG should focus more on activities related to the core business, which means offering a handpicked selection of games with the ‘DRM-free’ philosophy. With this approach, there will be changes in the team structure” , reports the CFO of CDPR.



According to Piotr Nielubowicz, some GOG developers will be relocated to other sectors of CD Projekt Red itself. in your core business and improve your financial efficiency in 2022,” says Nielubowicz.

Apparently the fight with the giants Steam, Epic and Xbox Game Pass will force the resumption of what was GOG in the past and practically taking it out of the big dispute. Do you usually shop at GOG? Have you purchased any games there?

