Cemig workers go on strike and criticize the ‘dismantling’ of the state-owned company – Gerais

State of strike at Cemig was announced this Monday (29) (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Workers at the Minas Gerais State Energy Company (Cemig) decided to start a strike this Monday (11/29). The movement was triggered after assemblies that took place in points of the state where the state-owned company operates. Employees question the attitudes of the government of Romeu Zema (Novo) in relation to electrical professionals and also point to the “dismantling” of the company to facilitate privatization. In the Legislative Assembly, Cemig is targeting a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) that has been investigating the company’s management since 2019. According to the Minas Gerais Energy Industry Workers Union (Sindieletro), employees are in a salary campaign and are trying to renew the collective labor agreement. The entity indicates dissatisfaction with the counterproposal presented by the management. The company, however, claims that an 11% readjustment suggestion was denied by the workers’ representatives.

To mark the stoppages, the idea is to carry out acts in front of Cemig’s facilities in the state. This Monday afternoon, for example, an event takes place in front of the company’s headquarters, in Bairro Santo Agostinho, in the Centro-Sul region of Belo Horizonte.

“There are the privileges guaranteed at the top, such as a multi-million salary that includes salaries and variable income and a contract for the provision of meals for the directors in the amount of R$1.2 million per year. According to Sindieletro’s calculations, the daily meal for each director who uses the ‘vip’ restaurant at Cemig’s headquarters costs R$ 350.00”, reads in a statement issued by Sindieletro to inform the strike.

President’s removal from the agenda

In the CPI’s crosshairs is the president of Cemig, Reynaldo Passanezi Filho. The workers’ union defends the executive’s removal until the conclusion of the investigation carried out by the deputies, which is expected to be closed at the beginning of next year.

State legislators have also tried to understand recent negotiations for assets linked to the state of Minas Gerais. In January of this year, Cemig sold, for R$ 1.37 billion, the share it held in Light, a light company operating in Rio de Janeiro. In 2019, when it was still linked to Cemig, Light negotiated, for the symbolic value of R$1, its shares in Renova, which operates with renewable energy sources.

Cemig assures us that the strike that started on Monday had minimal impact on operations. Read the full note at the end of this text.

Audience and technical visit in the sights of deputy

Parallel to the work of the CPI, the Commission on Labour, Welfare and Social Assistance can pay a technical visit to Cemig. The idea is to check the conditions provided to the company’s professionals. A public hearing is also on the agenda. Who leads the Beto (PT) articulations.

“Defending collective bargaining and each of the social and economic items on the agenda of workers’ demands to fight for the fulfillment of rights guaranteed by law and for a better Cemig. We have been following the wide-open dismantling of the state-owned company, the constant withdrawal of historical achievements of the company for some time now. In this category, it is important to add strength in this moment of resistance, he says.

Note from Cemig on the state of an unleashed strike



Cemig informs that Sindieletro has rejected a proposal for a salary increase of more than 11%, offered by the Company to all its employees. The readjustment would focus on salaries and benefits, such as food stamps and education assistance, among others. The Company also offered the maintenance of differentiated conditions offered to employees, such as prepayment of 30% of salaries in the first fortnight of the month and payment settlement by the penultimate day of the current month, and not later than the fifth business day of the following month, as provided for by law.

Cemig clarifies that adhesion is minimal, without any operational loss. Cemig’s proposal was accepted by 13 of the 16 unions that represent the Company’s employees. Among them, the representations of economists, engineers, lawyers, administrators, doctors, psychologists and programmers, in addition to the Federation of Workers in Urban Industries of Minas Gerais.

This Monday afternoon, members of Sindieletro and social movements invaded part of the company’s lobby. Damage to the ordinance of the Jlio Soares building was registered, with no injuries recorded. The break-in also did not interfere with the work of employees at the Company’s headquarters. Currently, 90% of Cemig’s employees work normally in all regions of the State.

Cemig rejects any type of violence and maintains a dialogue with all union entities.