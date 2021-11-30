“Certain people seem to be at greater risk,” says doctor of Ômicron

Younger people seem to be at greater risk of being infected by Ômicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, and show symptoms different from those expected for Covid-19, according to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, this Monday (29/11), to English television program Good Morning Britain.

The president of the South African Medical Association was the first to identify cases of the variant in the country and alert the advisory panel linked to the government that there could be a new variant spreading.

The warning sign for the emergence of a new strain of the virus came when the doctor observed the significant increase in patients aged 40 years or less in the clinics, with symptoms different from the usual ones.

The first was a 30-year-old man. Then seven other sick patients came to his office. All with a positive diagnosis for the infection, but with mild symptoms, such as intense fatigue and rapid pulse.

“For about eight to 10 weeks we haven’t seen any new Covid cases in our region. Then, all of a sudden, on November 18th, I saw young people showing symptoms similar to a viral infection. We did a quick test and they came back positive for Covid-19″, the doctor told Good Morning Britain.

It is still unclear whether the increase in cases in the age group is related to some characteristic of the variant or whether it is a consequence of low vaccination coverage in the country. Similarly, the difference between the symptoms caused by the strain and those of traditional Covid also needs to be investigated.

In an interview with Reuters, the doctor said that approximately half of the patients she attended to have not yet been vaccinated. Two of the patients over the age of 60 had received their second dose of Pfizer in August.